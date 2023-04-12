Chase Young Balances NFL Life With Post-Football Business Dreams

Chase Young expects to have a long career terrorizing quarterbacks in the NFL. But that hasn’t stopped the Washington Commanders defensive end from getting a jump on his life after football by parlaying his latest endorsement deal into valuable off-the-field business experience.

Young will be the first football brand ambassador for Klutch Athletics, which has partnered with New Balance to launch a new sportswear venture, and he will work with their design team to help create the Boston-based company’s first ever pro football cleats, which will be available next year. The second overall pick in the 2020 draft, and client of Klutch Athletics founder and sports agent Rich Paul, looks forward to getting hands-on experience with the Black-owned apparel brand.

More from Sportico.com

“It’s a big opportunity,” he said in a video interview. “Rich Paul is a person who is very close to me and we always [talk] about business… He’s helped me think outside of football and gave me an opportunity that I’m blessed to have and one that doesn’t come around much. I’m excited and ready to take this on.”

Young joins a roster of New Balance athletes that includes Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. The Pro Bowl pass rusher never misses an opportunity to show off his style. Young stopped short of saying he wants to be a full-time designer after his NFL career but says he does care deeply about that form of expression.

“If I can influence the next generation in the right way by the (clothes) that I put on, then I would love to do that,” he said.

Young’s move comes amid a wave of high-profile NFL players pondering their post-career ambitions. Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller said he’s looking to be an NFL general manager one day. Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently relayed that he wants to get into gaming ventures once he calls it quits.

Story continues

Young is looking to beef up his resume and gain valuable experience in a different industry despite being only three seasons into his NFL career. The Maryland native says that football remains the priority but believes it’s never too early to start exploring other passions.

Best of Sportico.com

Click here to read the full article.