Chase Young among NFL sack leaders after two games

Week 2 didn't have many bright spots for the Washington Football Team, but one positive takeaway is that Chase Young continues to look as good as advertised.

With four tackles and a sack against the Arizona Cardinals, Young upped his sack total to 2.5 through two games. That puts him in some elite company early on.

While 16 players have 2.0 sacks after Week 2, only Young and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt sit at the top of the leaderboard.

The #2 overall pick, in his first two games and w/o a preseason, is showing out, already — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) September 21, 2020

Monday Night Football has yet to be played, which means some shuffling could happen, but when the dust settles on Week 2 the No. 2 overall pick will be toward the top of the NFL sack list for 2020.

For Washington, the defensive end's early introduction to the league has gone about as good as it can. There are plenty of questions surrounding the team as a whole, but one thing is known: Young is going to get to the quarterback.