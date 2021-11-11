Chase Young absolutely hates these potential names for Washington Football Team

Yahoo Sports Videos

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year tells Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson his thoughts on the NFL's emphasis to flag taunting. Young also saw the taunting penalty assessed to the Bears' Cassius Marsh on Monday Night Football against the Steelers and shares his opinion on that call. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.