Chase Winovich at tight end? Patriots LB is up for the challenge

Could Winovich play tight end? Pats LB is up for the challenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

From Mike Vrabel to Elandon Roberts, we've seen a number of New England Patriots defensive players make an impact on offense over the years.

Chase Winovich wouldn't mind being added to that list. The second-year outside linebacker spoke with reporters Friday and served a reminder of the time he played tight end at Michigan when Pats quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch was on the school's coaching staff.

"I wasn’t recruited as a tight end, but coach [Jim] Harbaugh came in, we had some injuries at tight end, he said, ‘I like your speed,'" Winovich said. "He named some guys in the league that he had played. So I actually played tight end. I played some running back. This is actually when coach [Jedd] Fisch was there. So, small world.”

The Patriots' tight end depth chart currently consists of rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene as well as Ryan Izzo. If New England does turn to Winovich for help, he'd be more than happy to step up.

“To be honest, that would be awesome," Winovich said. "Yeah, and I always mess with [Fisch] about it, particularly even running back or any position I’m always messing with him. Really, I’m more focused on just making sure I’m assignment sound. Until I can be absolutely perfect and in everything I do, there’s more work to be done and more focus there to be had than trying to branch out.

"But you know, I’ve got my fingers crossed, just working on catching and stuff. I maybe you have some free time. But you never know. But I don’t see that happening right now.”

While putting Winovich at TE certainly would be interesting, the 25-year-old is faring just fine on the defensive side for the Patriots so far this season. Through three games, he has totaled 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits.

Winovich will look to add to those numbers Sunday in New England's Week 4 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.