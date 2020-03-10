The NFL world is (im)patiently waiting for Tom Brady to decide where he'll play in 2020.

And as March 18 draws near, Chase Winovich can't stop thinking about his quarterback.

With less than a week before the NFL's legal tampering period opens, New England Patriots defensive end fired off a pretty random tweet about Brady on Tuesday, marveling at how long the 42-year-old quarterback has been playing football.

Tom's been wearing the same shoulder pads since the year I was born. Think about that — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 10, 2020

Winovich might be exaggerating here: Brady was a senior in high school when Winovich was born in 1995 and didn't join the Patriots until 2000, when Winovich was an (oversized) kindergartner. (Does Brady wear the same shoulder pads he wore in high school??)

But considering Winovich's recent pitch to keep his fellow Michigan alum in New England, many took the liberty of assuming this was the 24-year-old telling Brady to stay with the Patriots.

He don't like change is what you're saying. Chase just confirmed Tom will be back. — Dr Autist (@DrAutist) March 10, 2020

Thank you Chase the man does not like to change — Lisa Williams (@860Lisa) March 10, 2020

Winovich isn't going out and selling T-shirts like teammate Julian Edelman, but it's clear he and the Patriots want Brady back with New England for a 21st season.

Does Brady want the same thing? Winovich may have to wait a bit to find out.

Chase Winovich still has Tom Brady on the mind as Patriots QB nears free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston