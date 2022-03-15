Chase Winovich says goodbye to Patriots following trade to Browns

After three seasons, Chase Winovich is no longer with the New England Patriots.

The edge rusher was traded to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday for linebacker Mack Wilson. Winovich had a solid start his rookie year with the Patriots, but he only played 10.5% of snaps in his third year due to the depth on the edge. Regardless, he always kept a positive attitude and that was reflected in his goodbye tweet following the trade.

“I am so grateful for my experience in New England,” Winovich wrote. “The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal. This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart. The time is now for the next chapter of my journey.”

I am so grateful for my experience in New England.

The love, spirit, and support have been absolutely unreal.

This entire region will always hold the most special of places in my heart.

The time is now for the next chapter of my journey.

📖💓✌🏻🍯 — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 15, 2022

The Patriots needed depth and speed with off-the-ball linebackers and Wilson brings just that. New England traded Winovich for a player at a different position, but it’s something the Patriots are focused on — especially with the potential losses through free agency.

As for Winovich — he showed flashes of great productivity and he could certainly find himself in a much more prominent role in Cleveland.

List