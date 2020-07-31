Chase Winovich reacts to Steve Belichick gracing 'Nantucket Magazine' cover

Who said the Belichicks are camera shy?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick turned heads earlier this month when he was spotted filming a Subway commercial in Connecticut.

On Friday, it was his son's turn to steal the spotlight: Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick graced the latest Nantucket Magazine cover along with his wife, Jen, and their daughter, Blakely.

Another Belichick on the cover of @NMagazine pic.twitter.com/QUo2GgdYk4 — Jason Graziadei (@JasonGraziadei) July 31, 2020

Nantucket has been Bill Belichick's go-to offseason getaway for years -- he worked from the island during the 2020 NFL Draft -- and the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The Belichick clan is notoriously private, though -- especially Steve, who has maintained a very low profile during his nine years with the Patriots -- so Bill's middle child landing on a magazine cover is notable news.

Chase Winovich apparently thought so, as the Patriots edge rusher chimed in with a style review on Twitter.

Mullet game is on point! Feeling inspired... 💡🤔 https://t.co/H39RawPe2k — Chase Winovich (@Wino) July 31, 2020

Winovich certainly has enough hair to pull off a mullet, and he may have the same hair color as his position coach after moving on from the "bleach blond" look.

Steve's photo shoot also came with a written profile of the 33-year-old coaching prodigy, who admitted in the interview he plans to work for his father as long as the Patriots head coach stays in New England.

"I'm always listening, but I like working for my dad," Steve told Nantucket Magazine's Jason Graziadei. "Until he retires-as long as he doesn't fire me-I'll try and work for him."

