Chase Winovich reacts to first career NFL touchdown

Rookie defensive lineman Chase Winovich is having a great rookie season with the New England Patriots.

The 24-year-old tallied his first career NFL touchdown Thursday night against the New York Giants on a blocked punt.

Take a look.

WINOVICH GETS HIS FIRST NFL TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EMhO2RrLIl — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 11, 2019

Like any excited rookie, Winovich tossed the ball into the stands and has no regrets about the hefty fine ($7,017) that's coming his way for doing it. After all, plenty of time has passed since he last found the end zone.

"It was back in high school, so it's been a while," Winovich said according to WEEI's Ryan Hannable. "I've been planning on throwing it in the stands for a while, so it's kind of already been accounted for. I didn't know the fine was quite so steep, but no regrets. The last touchdown that I had was as a runner, as a quarterback running the ball. I probably threw some passes as well, no big deal."

After being caught up in the excitement and getting rid of the ball, Winovich would like it back and is hoping it gets returned soon.

"I didn't get the ball back, no not yet," Winovich said. "I'm hoping that the lucky fan that went home with a souvenir returns it to me. Honestly for me, it's mostly the experience of scoring the touchdown. That's priceless. A football is a football and yeah it's cool to look back on it, but I have the film to look back on it. The memory with my teammates celebrating in the end zone, that's priceless. There's no football that can equate to that."

The 6'3, 250-pound Winovich has five tackles on the season with four sacks. He was drafted by New England in the third round (77th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

