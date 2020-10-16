Chase Winovich praises Bill Belichick's leadership through COVID-19 crisis

Winovich praises Belichick's leadership through COVID-19 crisis originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a challenging year for the New England Patriots and the rest of the NFL as the league continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they have a leader who has helped to make these last few difficult months a bit easier.

Bill Belichick has responded appropriately after each positive COVID-19 test within the Patriots organization, shutting down the team's facilities and canceling practices to limit the spread of the virus. The effort to keep his players safe hasn't gone unnoticed.

Pats linebacker Chase Winovich was asked Thursday about Belichick's handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and he had nothing but praise for his head coach's leadership.

“I always felt this about Coach Belichick, and this is definitely true. I try to let Coach Belichick speak for himself, and this isn’t an evaluation of him. Just a compliment to say that Coach Belichick is a great general of the team in the organization. He is a leader amongst men,” Winovich told reporters. “People look to him in times of conflict for resolution. He’s a great coach, and it’s an honor — I mean that 1,000% sincerely — it really is an honor to play with him.

“He always has a vision, always has solutions as to what to do. If he doesn’t, he’s great at recognizing what areas need to be addressed and even identifying who amongst his people can kind of problem-solve those things. He does a great job, and like I said, it’s an honor to play with him.”

The Patriots reportedly were hit with another positive COVID-19 test on Friday, causing them to cancel their scheduled practice and media availability. While there almost certainly will be more challenges along the way this season, it's clear Belichick has the trust of his players to guide them through.

New England's Week 6 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos remains on track to be played Sunday at 1 p.m.