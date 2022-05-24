Chase Winovich has optimistic take on being traded from Patriots to Browns

Ex-Pats DE: Trade to Browns 'could be best thing to ever happen to me' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chase Winovich is keeping a positive attitude after being traded by the New England Patriots to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason.

Winovich, the Patriots' third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was sent to Cleveland in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson. The 27-year-old edge rusher's playing time dipped significantly in 2021 after he tallied 5.5 sacks the previous two seasons.

As he begins his new chapter, Winovich makes it clear he's embracing the necessary change of scenery.

“In life, we’re very quick to assign things as good or bad, success or failure, this or that,” Winovich told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “But I think ultimately that removes any possibility, and the possibility is that it could be the best thing to ever happen to me.”

Winovich only played 10.5 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps last season. With a new opportunity awaiting him in Cleveland, he's putting in the work to prepare for an increased workload. He says he's put on 10 to 15 pounds this offseason to fit the Browns' defensive scheme.

“It’s the heaviest I’ve weighed in probably three years, the strongest I’ve probably ever been,” Winovich said. "So I have a lot to be optimistic about, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m just very thankful that the Cleveland Browns believe in me, and I certainly have been putting in the work and effort to make sure that I’m prepared come season. I’m just really fired up to be here.”

Winovich will get the chance to play on the same defensive line as All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett. He shared his excitement about the opportunity, something he wouldn't have done had he been talking to the media under Bill Belichick's regime.

“Yeah, I’ve definitely thought a lot about it,” Winovich said. “These are things that I’m kind of trained as a Patriot to not speak about but, yeah, I’ve thought a lot about what we could do together on the football field.”

The Browns recently re-signed Jadaveon Clowney, so he and Garrett are expected to lead the pass rush in 2022. Still, Winovich should see more playing time in Cleveland than he did last year in Foxboro.