Tom Brady gave Chase Winovich a mini-haircut during the Patriots' final preseason game, and the rookie linebacker shared his unique perspective of that moment.

Brady only cut off a few hairs from Winovich's blonde locks instead of the whole thing, so the third round pick expressed how fun it was to take in a football game while the G.O.A.T. gave him a trim.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I got to watch the Patriots on the sideline while getting my haircut by Tom Brady," Winovich said. "That's an experience.

"I think a lot of people would pay a lot of money to have Tom as a barber. Luckily, I had that option for free."

It'd be interesting to see just how much Patriots fans would pay to have Brady cut their hair. That would be a weird charity event, but knowing Boston fans, I'm sure it would raise a lot of money.

Winovich may have to let Brady cut off most of his hair now that he's on the 53-man roster, but maybe the six-time Super Bowl champ will take it easy on him. Winovich has mentioned his hair to be a "source of pride and strength."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Chase Winovich grateful for Tom Brady's haircut during preseason finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston