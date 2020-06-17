We can understand if New England Patriots fans were disturbed by seeing Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform Tuesday.

But how do Brady's former teammates feel?

The Bucs finally unveiled photos of Brady wearing his No. 12 Tampa Bay uniform on social media, and the 42-year-old quarterback also shared one of those photos via Instagram with his trademark caption, "LFG."

Brady's post drew praise from his usual group of supporters: His wife, Gisele Bundchen, wrote "What a cutie!!!" in the comment section, while new Bucs teammate Devin White added a "Let's Geaux."

But Patriots edge rusher Chase Winovich wasn't as thrilled with this development, responding with a morose comment: "all lowercase: ttyl 💔"

Brady and Winovich developed a bond last season as fellow Michigan alums, so we get why the 25-year-old is especially sad to see TB12 in different threads.

Brady's other former teammates were more diplomatic, however: Patriots safety Patrick Chung simply responded "Goat," while Willie McGinest and Aqib Talib used fire emojis to signal their approval.

Ex-Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson went with the "Buccaneer" theme, posting emojis of black flags and skulls with crossbones.

Instagram comments aside, it will be fascinating to see how the Patriots use Brady's departure as motivation in 2020 as they get used to life without the GOAT.

Chase Winovich, ex-Patriots teammates react to Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston