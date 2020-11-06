Chase Winovich carries optimism for season, talks ‘challenges’ from lack of snaps

There’s no doubt Chase Winovich is a rising star in New England.

He’s one of the team’s most skilled edge rushers and it was obvious last season. Though is talent is there, it’s been hard to gain the recognition during an unorthodox 2-5 season in Foxborough. The Patriots are struggling mightily without Tom Brady at the helm and the lack of depth is becoming extremely concerning.

The Patriots are now No. 3 in the AFC East and they carry less than a five percent chance of winning the division. They have a shot to improve their divisional record this Monday night, while playing the 0-8 New York Jets. With that game being a place of optimism, Winovich gave some positive energy on a potential bounce-back game.

“I always say this, but it’s just like eating an elephant. I’d say one bite at a time,” he said to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand.”

“You start looking big picture, and look at what’s going on around the league, or just around the country in general, and stuff becomes overwhelming,” Winovich continued. “I think for us it really just starts with a great performance against the Jets, and just locking in to practice this week, and to our assignments and making sure we’re ready to go. You never know when that opportunity is going to knock, well, I guess we do this week and that happens to be on ‘Monday Night Football.’ So, a lot to be excited about, and looking forward to the opportunity.”

When it comes to the decreased snap counts over the past few games, he didn’t have many answers. Winovich only played five snaps against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

“Yeah, to be honest sometimes I don’t really quite understand the gameplan, in terms of what goes into it and the snap count and all that stuff,” Winovich said. “But that is what it is and the past three weeks have been a challenge, for sure. But it’s easy making plays for me, it’s tougher to kind of be idle while that goes on. But at the end of the day, this is a great opportunity, it’s a new week. Just to be able to go out and practice with my teammates and try to do what I can to help us win, I’m excited for it.”

Time will tell if Winovich finds himself on the field Monday night.