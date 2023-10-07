Chase Utley gets you ready to go for the NLDS!
Who else but the best second baseman in franchise history to get you fired up for game one of the NLDS?!
Chase Utley gets you ready to go for the NLDS! originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Who else but the best second baseman in franchise history to get you fired up for game one of the NLDS?!
Chase Utley gets you ready to go for the NLDS! originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.
Morton is expected to be healthy for the NL Championship Series but isn't eligible for activation until after the NLDS roster is set.
The Braves and Dodgers will also play their first playoff games of 2023 after earning the top two seeds in the NL.
Here's how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Bakhtiari hopes to return to the Packers next year but has a $40.6 million cap hit for 2024.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
Here are six players who are ready to come back after a disastrous 2022-23 and outperform their ADP this season.
Hackett is trying to play down Payton's offseason comments, which were critical of the job he did in Denver last year. That doesn't mean this week is the same as any other.
Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett's job with the Denver Broncos last season have not been forgotten by the New York Jets ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
With an offensive guru on one side and a defensive savant on the other, Saturday's game at the Cotton Bowl could turn into a chess match.
The defending Big 12 champs are 11.5-point favorites.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series
Dick Butkus was one of the most feared players in football.