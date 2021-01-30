Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter added to UFC Fight Night on April 17

A heavyweight matchup is the latest addition to a UFC Fight Night event on April 17.

Chase Sherman (15-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC) will face Parker Porter (11-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) in an event which doesn’t yet have a publicly announced location or venue.

A person with knowledge of the matchup informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous, as the promotion has not yet made an official announcement. MMA Fighting was first to report the news.

Winner of his past four in a row, Sherman rejoined the UFC roster in May, picking up a second-round stoppage of Ike Villanueva. All but one of his 15 pro wins have come via finish.

After dropping his promotional debut to Chris Daukaus at UFC 252 in August, Porter rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Contender Series graduate Josh Parisian in November. The 35-year-old has won three of his past four.

With the addition, the April 17 UFC Fight Night lineup includes: