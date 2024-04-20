Chase Sexton refuses to be the forgotten rider of 2024 Supercross

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Entering Nashville, Chase Sexton finds himself in an almost identical position as he did in 2023: not entirety a forgotten man but the majority of Monster Energy Supercross fans are closely watching two riders tied for first in the championship, waiting to see who will enter the final three rounds with sole possession of the red plate.

Sexton hopes the season ends the same way for him in 2024 as it did last year, with a brilliant come-from-behind victory that stuns the sport.

And he knows what he needs to do to make that happen. It's the same thing he did last year: win.

"Having the experience from last year is going to help me this year, but it's also not going to be as easy," Sexton told NBC Sports. "There are more guys still in the class. I need to — not win out, but win races consecutively. Last week was a step in the right direction."

Sexton finished second to Cooper Webb in one of the most fiercely contested races of the season.

The circumstances surrounding Sexton's first 450 championship were unique. And no one wants to see the level of attrition that struck the field in the closing rounds of 2023.

Webb suffered a concussion in a heat race in Nashville last year and Eli Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon in Denver the following week. In the final rounds, Supercross lost Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger. Ken Roczen was still getting comfortable on his Suzuki and Lawrence was in the 250 division, so the competitive landscape was indeed different.

What can't be overlooked, however, is just how consistent Sexton was throughout the season — and how strong he became when the clock started to wind down.

Sexton won his second race of 2023 in Detroit and then went on to score consecutive top-fives in the next five rounds before Nashville. After Detroit, the series headed to Seattle and Sexton finished fifth. He was second the following week in Glendale, Arizona.

"[Last year] after Seattle and Phoenix, I was getting progressively better and then I won Atlanta," Sexton said. "[I] Was good in New Jersey but got taken out. I was putting myself in good positions and was up front every race. I plan on doing the same thing [this year.]."

In the 2023 Nashville round, Sexton beat a healthy Tomac and rode out of Tennessee with his fourth win of the year. He left this round 18 points behind the leader.

Sexton enters Nashville three points closer to the front and with one more race on the calendar.

What Sexton did not have yet—then and now—was consecutive wins. In 2023, he remedied that in Denver after Tomac's departure. In fact, Sexton swept the final three rounds.

And while Sexton is correct that the circumstances are different this season than last, that in itself is a double-edged sword. The focus for both Webb and Lawrence may well be on one another this week. That gives Sexton an opportunity to play first spoiler in their battle and contender in his own title hunt.

Sexton was remarkably consistent throughout 2023. He's been less so in 2024, but the same can be said of all three of the points' contenders. Webb got most of his trouble out of the way early this year. Lawrence has struggled in extraordinary circumstances such as mud races and Triple Crowns. Meanwhile, Sexton is peaking at the right time.

Sexton enters Nashville with six consecutive top-fives, all but two of which were podium finishes.

Last week in Foxborough, Massachusetts he was the fastest rider at the end of the feature and after getting held up behind Ken Roczen for too long, he chased Webb down and pressured him for the win.

"I definitely feel like I'm comfortable late in the season," Sexton said. "We're in a good spot and I need to take advantage."

