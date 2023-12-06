Winona's Chase Richardson capped huge senior year with Mr. Football honor

CLINTON – Chase Richardson values himself as a team player, so Winona's first state football title meant the world to him. However, winning Winona's first Mississippi Mr. Football award seemed like the cherry on top to end his high school football career.

After the Mr. Football winners were announced on Nov. 9, the 6-foot dual-threat quarterback became the first football player in Winona's program history to win the award.

"It means a lot," said Richardson after collecting his award for best 3A football player at the MHSAA trophy ceremony. "I know I'm the first one to do in my school history. So it really means a lot."

The awards signified the best high school football senior in each classification in MHSAA 1A-7A.

Winona won the program's first football championship in the MHSAA 3A state title game in Oxford at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a 34-27 win over Noxubee County.

"Well, I'm a team player," Richardson said. "So winning a state championship means a lot more to me but this award does mean a lot to me though."

A collection of firsts for Richardson and Winona — a first state title and first Mr. Football winner — was a treat for Winona coach Joey Tomkins saying that it is the best of both worlds having a first state title and first Mr. Football winner.

"I mean it's the best of both worlds," Tompkins said. "You get to see an individual accomplishment and you get to see a team accomplishment that he was a big part. It's kind of the best of both worlds. I don't know if I can get any better."

Adding to his already impressive year, Richardson produced 135 passing yards, 294 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 28 carries in this year's state title game, taking home game MVP honors.

"He's always one of the hardest working guys we've got," Tompkins said. "You'd go on the weekend, and you'd see him out on the field with some receivers throwing and running and different things like that. He's always been a guy that is gonna get outworked by no one."

The Mississippi Mr. Football award winners were presented at the MHSAA office in Clinton. Richardson, third from left. Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023.

FINAL HS FB RANKINGS: Final Mississippi Super 25 high school football rankings of the 2023 season

Tompkins, in his 10th year as coach for Winona, has been coaching Richardson since the seventh grade, and the growth and maturity seen out of his quarterback shows to him every reason why he's deserving of these accolades Richardson has earned.

"I've been there 10 years, and I coached him since seventh grade, and we've seen him progress, but we always knew he was gonna be a really good player in the seventh grade," he said. "... I thought he was the best player in the state. I think he deserves everything he gets. He's a good young man. He's had a heck of a career. And I can't say enough good things about him as a person."

An undefeated season, a state champ, Mr. Football and state game MVP, the senior quarterback says it all could have come at a better time in his high school career and couldn't have achieved these accomplishments without his team by his side.

"It really shows a lot of the hard work you put in as a team," Richardson said. "It completes my year for sure."

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MHSAA football: Winona, Chase Richardson finish off big season