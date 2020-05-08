Chase Rice to perform North Wilkesboro Pro Invitational Series pre-race concert

Recording artist Chase Rice will perform a virtual pre-race concert Saturday before the seventh eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Rice will join NASCAR.com digital host Alex Weaver for the online event to chat about the upcoming race and the release of his new project, The Album Part II, due out May 15.

With more than 1.7 million albums sold and at least 1.3 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville, Tennessee, and beyond. Rice‘s music features chart-topping hits: “Eyes On You” — Rice‘s first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career with more than 350 million streams — and a pair of top-five hits in “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”

A former NASCAR pit-crew member himself, Rice will entertain fans with his music before the Pro Invitational Series finale. The race, which is set to air at 3 p.m. ET on FOX (check local listings), FS1 and the FOX Sports App, will feature some of NASCAR‘s biggest names, including Jeff Gordon, returning to the iconic old-school track.

Rice joins the list of virtual pre-race acts since the Pro Invitational Series was conceived and developed in advance of the Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22. Tim Dugger, Cole Swindell, Justin Moore, Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers and Randy Owen of supergroup Alabama have all played a virtual pre-race show for the events, with Travis Denning taking the reins last week.

Fans can catch the virtual pre-race concert Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NASCAR‘s YouTube and Facebook channels.