Chase Miller shows his talents as Glenn explodes for win over South Bend Washington

SOUTH BEND — Friday nights have pretty much been Miller Time this season for coach John Barron’s John Glenn football Falcons.

Chase Miller, the Falcons’ 5-foot-10, 160-pound do-everything (quarterback, safety and placekicker) athlete, accounted for four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — as visiting John Glenn completed its regular season with a 53-20 Northern Indiana Conference North-South Division victory over South Bend Washington at rain-drenched Everwise Credit Union School Field.

“Chase is a multiple sport athlete,” said Barron in the wake of receiving explosive cheers from his players after he told them they could have Saturday off. “He’s a point guard (in basketball), a shortstop (in baseball). He can kick, he can throw, he can catch, he can run, he can tackle and defend – he’s just fun to coach. He’s a competitor, and he just keeps getting better and better.”

Washington coach Jay Johnson, whose young and beat-up team kept matters close in the first half before Miller lead a late third-quarter explosion, was impressed as well.

“He’s a pretty good player,” said Johnson, who battled a bad cold during the week but managed to make it through the rainy evening. “We kept giving them opportunities and he capitalized on them.”

For the record, Miller overcame a pair of second-quarter interceptions by throwing for two second-quarter touchdowns – 39 yards to junior Julian McMahan and 11 yards to Ty’Roon Larkin – and then hit Larkin for a two-point conversion to give Glenn a 16-14 halftime lead.

Then in the final 2:35 of the third quarter, Miller shined offensively and defensively. Between touchdown runs of 1 and 31 yards, Miller intercepted Washington junior quarterback Gabe Weber. He also accounted for five extra points —a two-point pass to Brody King, a two-point run and finally a PAT kick after H-back Eli Beeney’s one-yard plunge followed a blocked punt by Ajay Brinkhoff.

“I’ve played football since I was small,” Miller said. “I don’t have the size to play in high school, so I just come out here and play like it’s my last game. Coach Barron just tells me, ‘Go out there, play, kid.’ It’s fun.”

How much fun? Despite having at least five dropped passes and throwing two interceptions, Miller finished 8-of-20 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Miller also rushed 12 times for 53 yards, had a 25-yard return on his interception and he pooched a 60-yard punt from his own 10-yard line early in the second half.

No Kobelt, no problem, but no title

The Falcons played without injured senior running back Mason Kobelt, but junior Walter Drews filled in admirably, accounting on 76 yards on 17 carries. For the game, the Falcons outgained Washington 337 yards to 190, including 220 yards on the ground. Unfortunately, John Glenn (5-4 overall) finished 3-1 and in solo second-place in the NIC North-South Division to champion Riley, a 24-12 winner over Jimtown.

Young and learning

Washington’s junior quarterback Weber did throw for 79 yards, completing seven of 17 passes with one interception and first-half touchdown passes of 38 and 39 yards to senior Torrey Wilson. But the Panthers played without senior running backs Ja’Quan Patton and Mekhi Wilson. Junior Keltin Verse filled in with 67 yards on 11 carries, including a 63-yard run on the second play of the third quarter.

Derron Lee and Naesean Ward had second-quarter interceptions of Miller to keep things close.

“Weber is making progress,” Johnson said. “We’re missing some key guys, but we don’t want to make a big deal of the guys missing. We’ve got to go with the guys we’ve got.”

Up next next

The Panthers open play in Class 4A-Sectional 18 with a quarterfinal game at Plymouth (2-7), a 46-6 Friday loser at Concord. John Glenn is home at Hostrawser Field for a Class 3A-Sectional 26 quarterfinal game against South Bend Clay (3-6), which beat the Bremen J.V. team Thursday 24-12.

Glenn 53, South Bend Washington 20

Glenn 0 16 23 14 — 53 South Bend Washington 6 8 0 6 — 20

SCORING PLAYS

FIRST QUARTER

W: Torrey Wilson 38-yard pass from Gabe Weber at 8:55 (pass failed)

SECOND QUARTER

JG: Julian McMahan 39-yard pass from Chase Miller at 7:57 (Ty’Ronn Larkin run)

W: Torrey Wilson 39-yard pass from Weber at 1:38 (Xzavion Walker pass from Weber)

JG: Larkin 11-yard pass from Miller at 0:21.4 (Larkin pass from Miller)

THIRD QUARTER

JG: Miller 1-yard rush at 2:35 (Brody King pass from Miller)

JG: Miller 31-yard rush at 2:05 (Miller runs)

JG: Eli Beeney 1-yard run at 0:09.2 (Miller kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

JG: Markease Patrick 3-yard rush at 8:57 (Miller kick)

JG: King 9-yard pass from Brayden Benwell at 5:37 (Miller kick)

W: Jaydon Lineberry 51-yard rush at 1:20 (pass failed)

