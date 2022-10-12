There wasn’t much to like about the Colts offense in last Thursday’s game against the Broncos, but their shortcomings on that front weren’t enough for them to lose.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin deserves a lot of credit for that. The Colts called on McLaughlin four times over the course of the evening and he delivered all four times to account for all of the team’s points in a 12-9 win.

McLaughlin hit 52-, 51-, 31-, and 48-yard field goals during the game and he was named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

McLaughlin is now 7-of-8 on field goals and 4-of-4 on extra points this season. The Colts will be hoping that the number of extra point tries goes up in the weeks to come, but they can feel secure in turning to McLaughlin from longer distances in the event their offense keeps sputtering.

Chase McLaughlin named AFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk