Chase De Jong savors start for Pirates, shows he's a 'completely different pitcher'

May 31—When Chase De Jong came out in the sixth inning, he took a deep breath and soaked in the chance to start a game again in the major leagues. It was a moment the 27-year-old right-hander didn't take for granted.

Despite allowing one run on five hits and two walks (one intentional) while striking out five in five innings, De Jong was denied a win in his Pittsburgh Pirates debut when the Colorado Rockies rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

When Derek Shelton came over to shake his hand in the dugout, De Jong initiated the conversation by saying that he's a "completely different pitcher" since the Pirates manager last saw him in the major leagues when both were with the Minnesota Twins in 2019.

"I said, 'I'm a lot better than the last time you saw me in a big-league uni.' And he goes, 'Way better,' " De Jong said. "That's just a lot of the hard work that's been part of this two-year journey with me, from having to go to independent ball and reinventing myself."

That's why De Jong treasured the chance to enjoy the moment and take photographs with his 3-month-old son after the game.

"This game is a fleeting industry," De Jong said. "We're talking about being able to get here consistently, have opportunity and I took it all in. I was proud of myself and my support system for helping me get back here. Being out there on the field was really a nice moment."

It was a long way from pitching for the Sugar Land (Texas) Skeeters of the Atlantic League last summer to resuscitate his baseball career. That's where Pirates general manager Ben Cherington noticed the increase in De Jong's four-seam fastball command and velocity and his ability to throw his breaking pitches consistently for strikes.

"We were intrigued because the stuff popped a little bit relative to what it had been before," Cherington said. "Houston beat us to him."

After De Jong went 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA in three games (two starts) with the Astros last summer, the Pirates signed him as a nonroster invitee to spring training. He didn't make the major league roster but fared well in four starts at Triple-A Indianapolis (2-0, 3.60 ERA) and was ready when the Pirates selected his contract for Sunday's spot start.

Shelton is impressed with how De Jong "worked his butt off to get back to the big leagues," knowing that it was a hard road, and complimented his intestinal fortitude for not giving up.

"I think his makeup is off the charts," Shelton said. "I don't think you're going to see a lot of guys who are going to do and battle through what he went through. A lot of guys probably just take it to the house and do something else with their career. Because of that, he's back in the big leagues."

Whether De Jong can show staying power remains to be seen. The Pirates are his fourth team in five major league seasons, and he has played independent ball, at the alternate training site and in the minors to get back to the big leagues.

"If you're looking for stability in this game, good luck," De Jong said. "This is a tough industry. My career is a fine example of that. I've kind of internalized the fact that I've had to take the grinder mentality — alt site, taxi squad, up and down, things like that. ... There isn't really stability in any of this, but I knew that."

There is, however, opportunity with the Pirates. Their starting rotation is in flux. Chad Kuhl is expected to return from his rehabilitation assignment to start Monday against the Kansas City Royals. JT Brubaker is on bereavement leave, and Trevor Cahill and Steven Brault are on the injured list. Only Mitch Keller and Brubaker are sure things.

Noting that De Jong is out of options, Cherington expressed before the game that the Pirates "have a little bit of a runway" to take a look at him as a starter. If not, the Pirates risk losing him to the waiver wire. De Jong knows that every start is an audition, and not just for the Pirates.

"It always is. This is my fifth year making it to the major leagues, and this is my fourth team, right? Seattle, Minnesota, Houston and now Pittsburgh," De Jong said. "I have to take that mentality. It's always a job interview. Every time you step on the mound, somebody's watching and you're competing for the next contract. That's just part of the game at this level and how I pitch and where I'm at in my career. It's a good thing because that puts it in my court. I'm like, you know what? If I can do well, I can keep this job a little longer."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@triblive.com or via Twitter .