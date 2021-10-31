Chase Garbers discusses Cal football's win over Oregon State and his brother Ethan starting for UCLA

Pac-12 Network

California football defeats Oregon State 39-25 on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Berkeley. Redshirt senior quarterback Chase Garbers became Cal's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns for a QB as he scored his tenth career rushing touchdown. Garbers completed 17-of-25 pass attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 10 times for 58 yards and one rushing touchdown against the Beavers. Cal improves to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Pac-12 play, while OSU drops to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in conference.