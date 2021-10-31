Chase Garbers discusses Cal football's win over Oregon State and his brother Ethan starting for UCLA

California quarterback Chase Garbers caught up with the Pac-12 Networks crew to chat about the Golden Bears' 39-25 win over Oregon State and his brother Ethan starting at quarterback for UCLA at Utah. It makes the first time in Pac-12 history that two brothers have started at quarterback in the same season.

