Chase Eye, Mason Williams, Waterloo earn Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards

Waterloo student section.

AKRON — Three Portage County standouts brought home hardware from Thursday's Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards.

Well, two seniors — Mogadore's Mason Williams and Windham's Chase Eye — and a school — as Waterloo snagged the School Spirit Award.

That the Vikings did so was no surprise to anyone who attended a 2022-2023 game at Fred Brookover Gymnasium, where a fun and loud student section packed the stage behind one basket for boys and girls games alike.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"It means a lot," said Waterloo athletic director Mike Devies, who accepted the award Thursday. "It's huge because I know I'm biased, but I think we have great kids and they support each other. This award, just it magnifies that, and to get the recognition in front of basically the tri-county area, it shows how good our kids are and how well they support each other."

Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards - Waterloo High School

Devies added that it meant something for a smaller school to receive such an award at an event that featured far larger schools.

"It's neat that as a small school, you get that atmosphere because the kids, everybody knows everybody," Devies said. "You get in a big school, that's not always the case, so they're cheering for each other and that's kind of special."

Windham's Chase Eye, left, puts up a shot while being defended by Warren JFK's Quinn Meola during a Division IV district semifinal Feb. 27 at Struthers High School.

Chase Eye, who recently graduated from Windham, also earned one of the top honors of the night — the Character Award.

Advertisement

Eye was recognized for both his athletic accomplishments as an extraordinary four-sport athlete for the Bombers, as well as the person he is away from sports, including his strong work in the classroom (4.125 GPA) as he finished second in Windham's Class of 2023.

Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards - Chase Eye

Back to his on-the-court/diamond/field exploits, Eye's senior season included averaging 19.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals during the winter and averaging nearly 10 yards per carry (108 carries for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns) in the fall. He also threw for 13 more touchdowns and had 72 tackles on the defensive side to boot.

But that's not what has made Jake Eye, Chase's father and the head coach of the Windham football and baseball teams, proudest. Nope, per Jake Eye, it's his son's character that has made him the happiest.

Advertisement

"What defines you is how you treat other people, how you carry yourself, what you do for your community, what you do for young kids, the type of role model you are and the type of leader you are," Jake Eye said. "That's why I'm so proud of Chase and the fact that he sets all those accolades aside as well and what's important to him is giving back to his community, working with young kids. He really enjoys working with young kids and I think he's a great leader."

Read more: For Athlete of the Week Chase Eye, hard work in the weight room pays off

Mogadore senior Mason Williams celebrates after making a tackle behind the line of scrimmage during a regional semifinal against Cuyahoga Heights Nov. 12 in Twinsburg.

Earlier in the evening, Mogadore's Mason Williams earned the Defensive Football Player of the Year Award, a particularly impressive honor given the football talent throughout the Akron and Canton areas.

Advertisement

In the regular season alone, Williams excelled on the defensive line, typically drawing the defense's attention so his teammates could go to work. On offense, too, the Wildcats senior was a force to be reckoned with, averaging 7.6 yards per carry during the regular season.

Williams wasn't able to attend Thursday's event as he is already in Athens, beginning his college football career at Ohio University.

Read more: Mason Williams a brilliant athlete for Mogadore

Greater Akron-Canton High School Sports Awards - Mason Williams

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Eye, Williams, Waterloo earn Greater Akron-Canton H.S. Sports Awards