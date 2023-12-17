Chase Enlow talks about his Saturday offer from Rutgers football

One of the top projected prospects in New Jersey’s 2026 class, Chase Enlow, was offered by Rutgers football on Saturday.

Enlow was offered by Rutgers on a visit to the program on Saturday.

A running back for The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey), Enlow is coming off an impressive sophomore season. He ran for 527 yards on 58 carries and had 15 receptions for 233 yards.

Enlow had six total touchdowns on the season. The offer from Rutgers is the second from a Power Five program and the third of his recruitment.

Previous offers have come in from Boston College and Charlotte.

He was one of several high-profile recruits on campus on Saturday for unofficial visits at Rutgers.

“I mean, it’s great, it’s truly an honor to be offered by my home state university,” Enlow told Rutgers Wire on Saturday night following his visit. “It’s even more of an honor because most of my family are Rutgers alumni.”

Currently, Enlow is an unranked prospect.

Enlow dove into how the offer came in on Saturday during his unofficial visit.

The offer was two months in the making.

“Coach Schiano first came earlier in October for a breakfast visit with the team,” Enlow said. “The offensive coordinator (Kirk Ciarrocca) visited again in the December recruiting period, saw my film, loved it, and invited me to the practice today. Toured the facilities, watched the practice, and got invited in to speak with coach Schiano. We talked about football and my personal journey with football, told me that he loved my film and that I was a gifted running back. After that, he told me that I was offered to play at Rutgers.”

The offer, Enlow said, was a real positive as was the entire visit to Rutgers.

“I feel great about the offer and visit,” Enlow said. “It’s always an honor to visit Rutgers and being able to see the behind-the-scenes of everything they do.”

