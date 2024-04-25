Chase Enlow on his new four-star ranking, Rutgers football spring game visit

Chase Enlow became a four-star recruit this week, the Rutgers football recruit now among the top running back prospects in the nation.

Also on tap for Enlow this week is a visit to Rutgers football for a spring game. It is part of a spring where Enlow has taken visits to Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia.

Enlow is a class of 2026 recruit from The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey).

The visit to Rutgers this weekend is the first time that Enlow has been on campus since late December. Fresh off this week’s news that he is a four-star recruit, Enlow is looking forward to checking in with the in-state program as they look to build on a solid 2023 season.

“I feel good about Rutgers,” Enlow told Rutgers Wire on Wednesday evening. “I’m just excited to get up for the spring game and build relationships with the staff.”

This week, Enlow was made a four-star by On3. He was ranked the No. 24 running back in the nation and the fifth-best overall prospect in the class of 2026.

This gave him a bump in the 247Sports Composite, where Enlow is also a four-star and the No. 277 player in the nation.

“Really exciting, my teammates told me at first. I told my family and they were very excited and happy for me,” Enlow said. “It means a lot. I’ve been working and dreaming of this since I was a little kid so it feels good to know the work I’m putting in is being rewarded.”

