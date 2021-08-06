Chase ends with homicide suspect arrest in Johnston Co., police say
A Smithfield homicide suspect was arrested Thursday evening following an armed and dangerous chase, Kenly police said.
A Smithfield homicide suspect was arrested Thursday evening following an armed and dangerous chase, Kenly police said.
The 23-year-old looks stunning!
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.
LeVar Burton has declared himself a winner, even though he won’t be the new host of Jeopardy!. The Reading Rainbow star graciously reacted to upset fans after the news that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is finalizing a deal to succeed the late Alex Trebek as emcee of the venerable syndicated game show. “I have said […]
Yumi Nu and Ariel Nicholson are making history with their "Vogue" cover debuts.
When one shot was fired - seemingly by the suspect - there came a series of police shots.
Plus, a look inside their Montecito home.
The associate warden at a federal jail in New York City where singer R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell are being held was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the shooting death of her husband.
Dr. Dre's fortune was estimated to be around $800 million in 2019.
A California driver was captured on video harassing a Black woman with a “Black Lives Matter” flag on her vehicle. Brenton […] The post Calif. man shown berating, threatening Black driver for BLM flag appeared first on TheGrio.
Devin Jones opened fire on one of his wedding guests on the night of his wedding while wearing his tuxedo, according to L'Observateur.
"I’m immensely impressed!"
Carlson mentioned portions of the report released by the New York attorney general's office following the independent investigation into Cuomo.
The actress says that she was fired from the animated series after "talking too much" in the writers' room.
Representative Cori Bush insisted that she needs private security to protect herself from threats while advocating for the "defund the police" movement.
Bo Derek shares details about her never-made Marvel movie, making "Tommy Boy" with Chris Farley and acting opposite Donald Trump.
The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon at a highway intersection in Encino, Texas. A sheriff said 29 migrants were believed to be inside.
Meanwhile, fans are already petitioning to oust Richards before he's officially named.
A Facebook image of a backpack hanging on a store's rack with a sexual message on its front is genuine.
The toddler was playing in the front yard of his home when the dog attacked, according to Tulare County deputies.
They are among 17 people charged in "Operation Child Protector," law-enforcement officials in Florida said.