Chase Elliott's return resonates through NASCAR Cup Series garage

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Chase Elliott’s time sidelined by injury was felt through the NASCAR Cup Series garage, his competitors said Saturday.

The sport’s five-time reigning Most Popular Driver has been absent for each of the last six weeks as he recovered from a broken left leg following a snowboarding accident in early March. Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion, returns Sunday in the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

His comeback is highly anticipated — not just by fans but by the Cup Series fraternity.

“There’s more people that want to watch when Chase Elliott is here,” Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, said Saturday. “And I think we’re all thankful that he’s back because whether you like somebody, don’t like somebody, get along with somebody, don’t, everybody has a piece of the puzzle that they fall into. And Chase, for us, he’s our biggest star, and he’s the guy that needs to be here every week for it all to make sense currently.

“I think, for me, that’s important from an all-around picture. I know that sounds selfish. But I didn’t intend it to sound selfish. I meant that as a broad perspective on NASCAR racing in general.”

Two-time and defending Cup champ Joey Logano said any driver’s absence has an effect on the garage. But the races keep running, a harsh reminder for the absent driver.

“Our sport’s kind of funky when you think about it — like all sports, though. You’re very relevant — until you’re not,” Logano said. “And it’s kind of crazy. You see drivers retire, right? And for the first half of the year, ‘Oh, he’s not out there anymore.’ And then you get used to it and you move on and life keeps going. And it’s kind of sad that it’s like that.

“But I think in Chase’s case, obviously the most popular driver and only out for a few weeks, I think the whole sport felt the impact of that a little bit.”

Elliott still played an integral role in Hendrick Motorsports’ regularly-scheduled meetings while he was physically away from the team. But Elliott has competed in just two Cup Series races all year. Teammate Kyle Larson noted lost time behind the wheel meant lost real-life feedback for the entire team.

“I feel like he’s probably the best out of the four of us at describing his car and what he feels,” Larson said. “So obviously, when you don’t have him on the track, he’s not able to talk about his car and continue to get the whole organization better.”

“It’s just a really valuable voice,” added fellow teammate William Byron. “I mean, he’s won what, (18) races in the Cup Series? So I think having that knowledge and that experience to lean on is huge, keeps our company going forward, so yeah, it’s great to have him back.”

Expectations surrounding Elliott’s upcoming results appear mixed — or perhaps realistic. His No. 9 Chevrolet is often one of the fastest on the circuit, and upcoming tracks past Martinsville — Talladega and Dover — are both tracks at which he won in 2022. But that doesn’t negate that Elliott is healing from a broken bone in his leg.

“He’ll settle in,” Harvick said. “It’s not something that you lose, but this deal is really tough when you don’t do it every week. So I’m sure that they’ve been in the simulator and probably driven something else in order to get to this point — maybe not. But I think it is extremely difficult to get it back going.

“But it doesn’t take long. It’s not like he’s been out of it for years, and he’s started the season and has driven the car and things like that this year and all last year. But I’m glad to have him back.”

While not mathematically impossible to score enough points to make the playoffs, Elliott knows his best path to the playoffs will come via Victory Lane. Denny Hamlin knows a healthy, driven Elliott only challenges the field further.

“Certainly, you’re gonna have someone that can contend for a race win each and every week back in the field now, so it’s going to be harder to win, harder to get top fives, top threes, all that,” Hamlin said. “So I think that certainly, the sport has been waiting for this moment, right? And certainly, hopefully, we get the audience tuned in that the most popular driver’s back in the field because it certainly is important to have someone that is super important to our fan base back on the race track.”