Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Elliott missed the entrance to Turn 1 on Lap 65 of 109 but came back to hold off Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to win Sunday’s Bank of America 400 on the Roval course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After taking the checkered flag, Elliott drove his No. 9 Chevrolet to the spot on the Turn 1 wall where he hit earlier and did a celebratory burnout.

"Yeah, Holy Moly! I couldn't believe I did that. I mean that was just so stupid," Elliott said of his wrecking in Turn 1 while leading the race. "I don't know if you could have anything more stupid leading this race than what I did right there.

"Obviously, I was just really pissed off and luckily our car wasn't too bad. Our NAPA Camaro was fast enough to drive back up through there and got the caution at the right time. Just didn't quit. If there was every a lesson to not quit, today was the big answer.

"The biggest thing is we got six more bonus points to continue forward with. The win's awesome - it doesn't get any better than that. There's no feeling like winning one of these races.

"What a great day."

The win is Elliott’s third of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season and second on a road course this year. He now has six career wins, all in the last two seasons.

Four drivers were eliminated from further playoff contention after the race – Erik Jones, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch.

Kevin Harvick finished third in the race, Clint Bowyer was fourth and Brad Keselowski ended up fifth.

Completing the top-10 were William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track with Elliott the leader. 

On the restart on Lap 55, Elliott was followed by Keselowski, Johnson, Harvick and Truex.

With 50 laps left in the race, Elliott’s lead over Keselowski had grown to 3.6 seconds with Johnson close behind in third. Harvick ran fourth and Truex fifth.

Daniel Hemric wrecked after exiting the backstretch chicane on Lap 61 to bring out a caution. Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track.

On the restart on Lap 65, Elliott remained out front followed by Keselowski, Harvick, Johnson and Truex.

On the restart, Elliot locked up his brakes and drove straight into the Turn 1 tire barrier, which immediately brought out a caution and allowed Harvick to move into the lead.

When the race returned to green on Lap 67, Harvick led the way followed by Keselowski, Truex, Johnson and Menard.

Kyle Busch and Larson made contact on the restart, which left Busch with a flat left-front tire and he had to limp around the track and back to pit road.

By Lap 68, Truex had moved into second and began pressuring Harvick for the lead.

Byron got around Keselowski and moved to the third position on Lap 74 just as the pit window opened for drivers to make the final stop for fuel.

Denny Hamlin, Keselowski, Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Matt DiBenedetto were among the first drivers to make green-flag stops.

Harvick and Truex elected to pit on Lap 77, which turned the lead over to Byron. Byron pit on Lap 78, turning the lead back over to Elliott.

Elliott made his final stop on Lap 79, leaving Hemric in the lead ahead of Harvick although Hemric still needed to make one more stop.

Harvick passed Hemric to retake the lead exiting the infield course on Lap 81.

With 25 laps to go, Harvick had built a 6-second lead over Hemric as Truex ran third. Byron was fourth and Austin Dillon fifth.

On Lap 87, Byron moved into the third spot, 10 seconds behind leader Harvick.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun and wrecked through the backstretch chicane on Lap 89 to bring out a caution.

Several teams elected to pit under the caution but Harvick stayed out and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 92. He was followed by Truex, Byron and Elliott.

On Lap 93, Newman, Hamlin and Ryan Preece got together while running through Turn 6, with several cars driving into the infield grass.

Harvick continued to lead on the restart on Lap 95, followed by Truex, Bowyer, Byron and Elliott.

Daniel Suarez got spun out in Turn 6 on Lap 96 and could not get re-fired, which brought out another caution. Harvick continued to lead on the restart on Lap 99.

caution of the race. The race was red-flagged for nearly 10 minutes while the track crews cleaned Turns 7 and 8 of fluid.

Under the red-flag, Kyle Busch drove his No. 18 Toyota to the garage. He was already three laps down and had run over another car’s axle. He already locked into the next round of the playoffs. 

Harvick remained out front on the restart on Lap 104.

Elliott got around Truex in Turn 3 to take the second position. He powered past Harvick entering the frontstretch chicane to retake the lead.

Bowman got around Harvick for the second position on Lap 105.

On Lap 108, Newman missed the backstretch chicane and was forced to serve a stop-and-go penalty, which took him out of contention for a playoff spot.

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

109

 

35

2

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

109

3.016

 

3

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

109

4.325

34

4

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

109

6.044

2

5

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

109

6.638

3

6

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

109

7.775

23

7

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

109

8.742

1

8

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

109

9.440

 

9

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

109

9.843

 

10

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

109

10.310

4

11

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

109

10.828

 

12

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

109

12.109

 

13

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

109

12.273

5

14

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

109

12.441

 

15

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

109

12.971

 

16

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

109

13.980

 

17

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

109

18.346

 

18

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

109

19.502

 

19

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

109

19.655

 

20

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

109

20.170

 

21

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

109

21.837

 

22

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

109

26.180

 

23

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

109

27.131

 

24

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

109

27.741

 

25

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

109

28.084

 

26

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

109

28.819

 

27

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

109

29.236

 

28

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

109

29.685

 

29

51

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Chevrolet

109

30.619

 

30

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill 

 

Toyota

109

31.043

 

31

27

United States
United States

 Joe Nemechek 

 

Chevrolet

109

40.549

 

32

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

109

46.637

 

33

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

109

46.638

2

34

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

108

37.378

 

35

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

108

1 lap

 

36

52

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley 

 

Chevrolet

100

9 laps

 

37

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

99

10 laps

 

38

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

83

26 laps

 

39

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

66

43 laps

 

40

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

23

86 laps

 

