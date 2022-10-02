Chase Elliott wins at Talladega, advances to Round of 8 in playoffs

Chase Elliott scored a masterful victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon, locking his way into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Elliott surged ahead of playoff rival Ryan Blaney and blocked like a seasoned veteran to score his series-best fifth victory of the 2022 season by a mere 0.046 seconds. It was his second career win at Talladega.

MORE: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Elliott, the 2020 series champion, charged to the outside lane after restarting fifth on the final green flag of the day, which flew with just two laps to go. A push from Erik Jones launched the No. 9 Chevrolet to the lead and allowed Elliott to control blocks from behind.

Completing the top five behind Elliott and Blaney were Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin. The top 10 was rounded out by Jones, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Suárez, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe.

Christopher Bell (17th), Kyle Larson (18th) and Joey Logano (27th) were the only playoff drivers to finish outside the top 10. Bell and Larson started on the front row.

The sixth and final caution of the day flew with eight laps to go when Daniel Hemric’s No. 16 Chevrolet stalled on pit road, forcing the green-white-checkered finish. The yellow was the first to stem from an incident since a Lap 45 crash by Corey LaJoie after his No. 7 Chevrolet suffered a right-front tire failure.

Each of the stage finishes came down to the moves made in the tri-oval. Ryan Blaney snatched the Stage 1 victory by just .009 seconds over Denny Hamlin with a charge through the outside lane, while Chase Elliott snookered Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson exiting the tri-oval for the Stage 2 win.

Christopher Bell and William Byron, who both entered Sunday’s race beneath the elimination line, failed to score stage points at Talladega. Byron charged to the lead in Stage 1 but ultimately finished the respective stages in 11th and 13th. Bell, who finished 20th in Stage 1, spun entering pit road at Lap 100 and lost a lap before the conclusion of Stage 2, taking the green-checkered flag in 30th before receiving the free pass to get back on the lead lap.

Story continues

This story will be updated.





Vote now: Who do you want Elliott to go head-to-head with at Charlotte Roval? - Powered By PickUp



