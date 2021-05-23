Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened inaugural COTA Cup race

Chris Estrada
·4 min read
Chase Elliott made history in three ways Sunday at Circuit of the Americas.

Elliott became the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series winner at the state-of-the-art road course in Austin, Texas. Poor weather conditions and visibility led to the race being red-flagged and then ended at Lap 55 of a scheduled 68.

With Elliott’s triumph, Hendrick Motorsports earned its 268th win in NASCAR’s premier division. The organization is now tied with Petty Enterprises for most all-time.

Finally, Elliott gave Chevrolet its 800th win as a Cup manufacturer.

“I couldn’t be more excited – I’ve never won a rain race before, so that’s kinda cool,” Elliott told FS1. “Just super proud of our team for just continuing to fight. Kinda starting the day, we weren’t very good and just kept pushing myself, kept making some good changes throughout the day, and got to where I thought we were on pace with those guys at the end. So, really proud of that.

“It’s not the greatest thing ever to have a rain race win if it’s your first one, but I think it’s okay if it’s down the road (later in your career), so I’m pretty excited about that. Looking forward to next week and trying to keep it rolling.”

Elliott took the lead for the first time at Lap 50 following a green-flag pit cycle. Informed by his team to push the pace since he couldn’t make it to the finish on fuel, Elliott opened a gap north of 15 seconds on teammate Kyle Larson before the final red flag.

“I just kept pushing myself harder and harder in those areas on track where it was getting actually really treacherous, I felt like,” Elliott said. “The back straightaway was puddling up. You were starting to hydroplane and do some weird stuff, so my only option was to kind of send it through those spots and hope for the best.”

Larson finished second, followed by Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Xfinity Series full-timer AJ Allmendinger to complete the top five finishers.

The back straightaway between Turns 11 and 12 was the site of two heavy accidents that were brought on by the steady rains and poor visibility.

Off the Lap 19 restart, Christopher Bell ran into the back of Ryan Blaney on the backstretch, which sent Blaney off at Turn 12. Trailing behind, Kevin Harvick was told to check up, only for Bubba Wallace to hit him from behind. Bell, Wallace, and Harvick were eliminated from the race, but no one was injured.

Harvick was blunt afterwards.

“We don’t have any business being out in the rain, period,” he said. “All I can say is this is the worst decision that we’ve ever made in our sport that I’ve been a part of, and I’ve never felt more unsafe in my whole racing career, period.”

Off the next restart at Lap 25, Michael McDowell had to check up on the backstretch, which led to Martin Truex Jr. running into him. Cole Custer then hit Truex and sent him briefly airborne before slamming into a barrier himself. Both drivers were eliminated from the race, but no one was injured.

The incident red-flagged the race for 20 minutes, 53 seconds. Following the red flag, NASCAR allowed teams to clean their cars’ windshields on pit road. Additionally, all restarts were single-file for the race’s remainder.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Chastain’s fourth-place finish is a career-best for him in Cup. … Chase Briscoe‘s sixth-place finish is his first top 10 in Cup … Allmendinger’s top five completed a solid “Double Duty” weekend that included a second-place finish in Saturday’s Xfinity race. … Pole sitter Tyler Reddick recovered from a spin at Lap 39 to finish ninth.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Daniel Suarez had to go to the rear for unapproved adjustments (transmission change) and then stalled on track due to a transmission issue at Lap 8. He never recovered and finished 33rd.

NOTABLE: William Byron finished 11th to end his streak of consecutive top-10 finishes at 11.

NEXT: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway – 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 30 on FOX

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt