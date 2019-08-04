Chase Elliott wins provisional pole for Cup race at Watkins Glen

Chase Elliott has won the provisional pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Elliott, the defending Watkins Glen winner, claimed the top spot with a speed of 127.297 mph.

Qualifying results will not be official until inspection is conducted Sunday morning. If a car fails once, the team’s time is disallowed and they will start from the rear.

If Elliott’s car passes inspection, he would claim his third pole of the year (Bristol, Dover).

Elliott is joined on the front row by his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (127.144 mph). Byron would start on the front row for the eighth time this year.

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.

The first round was red flagged after nine minutes for Erik Jones blowing his right front tire. Jones had not completed a lap. Due to not completing a lap, the No. 20 team was allowed to replace the tire and go back out to make a qualifying attempt, where Jones qualified 14th.

