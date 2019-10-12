Chase Elliott wins pole for Cup playoff race at Talladega

Playoff driver Chase Elliott will start from the pole in Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Elliott claimed the top spot with a speed of 192.707 mph and led a Hendrick Motorsports sweep of the first four positions.

He was followed by Alex Bowman (192.552 mph), William Byron (192.258) and non-playoff dirver Jimmie Johnson (191.566).

The top five was completed by playoff driver Aric Almirola (191.551).

For Elliott, who won the spring Talladega race, it is his fifth pole on a superspeedway and the second at Talladega. He enters the race below the cutoff line to advance to the third round.

“Just a really nice effort I feel by our team,” Elliott told NBCSN. “To have all four Hendrick cars 1-2-3-4 is a pretty strong performance I feel like from our shop, our body shop and our engine department and obviously from Chevrolet. … We’ll try to make the most of good pit (box) pick and try to stay with our friends as much as we can tomorrow and stay out of trouble.”

The top qualifying Toyota driver was Erik Jones in 11th.

Denny Hamlin did not complete his qualifying run after his engine expired during it. He’ll have to start from the rear due to an engine change.

Where the remaining playoff drivers will start Sunday:

Brad Keselowski – sixth

Clint Bowyer – eighth

Ryan Blaney – ninth

Joey Logano – 10th

Kyle Larson – 12th

Kevin Harvick – 15th

Martin Truex Jr. – 18th

Kyle Busch – 26th

Click here for the qualifying results.