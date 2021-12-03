Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Driver Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Chase Elliott won his fourth consecutive NMPA Most Popular Driver Award on Thursday night.

The announcement was made during the NASCAR Awards Show. The show will air from 7-9 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.

“I can’t thank the fans across the country enough,” Elliott said. “I was really mindblown on a few occasions this year of that support. I see the hats and the T-shirts. All that stuff is noticed, and I can’t say thanks enough.”

Elliott is one of only four drivers to win the award since 1984.

Bill Elliott won it from 1984-88, 1991-2000 and 2002. Dale Earnhardt won the award posthumously in 2001. Darrell Waltrip won it in 1989-90. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won it from 2003-17.

Also, the Myers Brothers Award was announced during the program. The award has been presented annually since 1958. It is named in honor of former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers and recognizes individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing. Each year, the NMPA Myers Brothers Award winner is selected by a vote of the NMPA membership.

This year’s honor went to the late broadcaster Bob Jenkins, who died in August after a battle with brain cancer.

NMPA MOST POPULAR DRIVER WINNERS

2021 – Chase Elliott

2020 – Chase Elliott

2019 – Chase Elliott

2018 – Chase Elliott

2017 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2016 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2015 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2014 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2012 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2011 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2010 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2009 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2008 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2007 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2006 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2005 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2004 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2002 – Bill Elliott

2001 – Dale Earnhardt

2000 – Bill Elliott

1999 – Bill Elliott

1998 – Bill Elliott

1997 – Bill Elliott

1996 – Bill Elliott

1995 – Bill Elliott

1994 – Bill Elliott

1993 – Bill Elliott

1992 – Bill Elliott

1991 – Bill Elliott

1990 – Darrell Waltrip

1989 – Darrell Waltrip

1988 – Bill Elliott

1987 – Bill Elliott

1986 – Bill Elliott

1985 – Bill Elliott

1984 – Bill Elliott

1983 – Bobby Allison

1982 – Bobby Allison

1981 – Bobby Allison

1980 – David Pearson

1979 – David Pearson

1978 – Richard Petty

1977 – Richard Petty

1976 – Richard Petty

1975 – Richard Petty

1974 – Richard Petty

1973 – Bobby Allison

1972 – Bobby Allison

1971 – Bobby Allison

1970 – Richard Petty

1969 – Bobby Isaac

1968 – Richard Petty

1967 – Cale Yarborough

1966 – Darel Dieringer

1965 – Fred Lorenzen

1964 – Richard Petty

1963 – Fred Lorenzen

1962 – Richard Petty

1961 – Joe Weatherly

1960 – Rex White

1959 – Jack Smith

1958 – Glen Wood

1957 – Fireball Roberts

1956- Curtis Turner

1955 – Tim Flock

1954 – Lee Petty

1953 – Lee Petty

