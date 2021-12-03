Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Driver Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Chase Elliott won his fourth consecutive NMPA Most Popular Driver Award on Thursday night.
The announcement was made during the NASCAR Awards Show. The show will air from 7-9 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.
“I can’t thank the fans across the country enough,” Elliott said. “I was really mindblown on a few occasions this year of that support. I see the hats and the T-shirts. All that stuff is noticed, and I can’t say thanks enough.”
Elliott is one of only four drivers to win the award since 1984.
Bill Elliott won it from 1984-88, 1991-2000 and 2002. Dale Earnhardt won the award posthumously in 2001. Darrell Waltrip won it in 1989-90. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won it from 2003-17.
Also, the Myers Brothers Award was announced during the program. The award has been presented annually since 1958. It is named in honor of former NASCAR competitors Billy and Bobby Myers and recognizes individuals and/or groups who have provided outstanding contributions to the sport of stock car racing. Each year, the NMPA Myers Brothers Award winner is selected by a vote of the NMPA membership.
This year’s honor went to the late broadcaster Bob Jenkins, who died in August after a battle with brain cancer.
NMPA MOST POPULAR DRIVER WINNERS
2021 – Chase Elliott
2020 – Chase Elliott
2019 – Chase Elliott
2018 – Chase Elliott
2017 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2016 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2015 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2014 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2013 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2012 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2011 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2010 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2009 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2008 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2007 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2006 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2005 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2004 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2003 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2002 – Bill Elliott
2001 – Dale Earnhardt
2000 – Bill Elliott
1999 – Bill Elliott
1998 – Bill Elliott
1997 – Bill Elliott
1996 – Bill Elliott
1995 – Bill Elliott
1994 – Bill Elliott
1993 – Bill Elliott
1992 – Bill Elliott
1991 – Bill Elliott
1990 – Darrell Waltrip
1989 – Darrell Waltrip
1988 – Bill Elliott
1987 – Bill Elliott
1986 – Bill Elliott
1985 – Bill Elliott
1984 – Bill Elliott
1983 – Bobby Allison
1982 – Bobby Allison
1981 – Bobby Allison
1980 – David Pearson
1979 – David Pearson
1978 – Richard Petty
1977 – Richard Petty
1976 – Richard Petty
1975 – Richard Petty
1974 – Richard Petty
1973 – Bobby Allison
1972 – Bobby Allison
1971 – Bobby Allison
1970 – Richard Petty
1969 – Bobby Isaac
1968 – Richard Petty
1967 – Cale Yarborough
1966 – Darel Dieringer
1965 – Fred Lorenzen
1964 – Richard Petty
1963 – Fred Lorenzen
1962 – Richard Petty
1961 – Joe Weatherly
1960 – Rex White
1959 – Jack Smith
1958 – Glen Wood
1957 – Fireball Roberts
1956- Curtis Turner
1955 – Tim Flock
1954 – Lee Petty
1953 – Lee Petty
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Driver Award originally appeared on NBCSports.com