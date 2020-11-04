Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for season finale at Phoenix

Staff Report
1 / 1

Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for season finale at Phoenix

Chase Elliott won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which hosts the championship weekend for the NASCAR Playoffs this year for the first time.

The Cup Series lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula

Joining Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on the front row will be Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):

Start Driver Car # Team
1 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
3 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
4 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
6 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
8 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Woods Brothers Racing
13 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
14 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
15 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
17 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
21 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
22 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
23 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
24 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
25 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
26 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
27 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
28 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
29 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
30 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
31 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
32 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
33 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
35 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
36 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
37 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
38 Josh Bilicki 77 Spire Motorsports
39 Garrett Smithley 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing