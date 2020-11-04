Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for season finale at Phoenix

Chase Elliott won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which hosts the championship weekend for the NASCAR Playoffs this year for the first time.

The Cup Series lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula

Joining Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on the front row will be Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):