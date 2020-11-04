Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for season finale at Phoenix

Chase Elliott won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), which hosts the championship weekend for the NASCAR Playoffs this year for the first time.
The Cup Series lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.
RELATED: Learn more about the new lineup formula
Joining Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet on the front row will be Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = playoff eligible):
|Start
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|4
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|6
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Woods Brothers Racing
|13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|21
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|25
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|26
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|29
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|31
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|32
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|34
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|36
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing