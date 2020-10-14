Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Kansas

Chase Elliott won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), host of the opener of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.

Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will share the front row with the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Joey Logano, who rated second in the performance metric calculations. That pair placed 1-2 in last Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Road Course.

In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.

See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = Playoff eligible):

Start Driver Car # Team
1 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske
3 Kurt Busch (P) 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
4 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
6 Alex Bowman (P) 88 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske
9 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
10 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
11 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
12 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
13 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
14 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
16 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
18 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
19 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
20 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
22 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
24 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
25 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
27 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
29 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
30 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
31 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
32 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
33 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing
34 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
35 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
36 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports
37 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports
38 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
39 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing
40 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports