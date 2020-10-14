Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for playoff race at Kansas

Chase Elliott won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), host of the opener of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
The lineup was determined using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which is a total number based on the series’ previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position.
Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will share the front row with the No. 22 Team Penske Ford of Joey Logano, who rated second in the performance metric calculations. That pair placed 1-2 in last Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Road Course.
In the majority of national series events since NASCAR‘s May return, starting lineups have been set by random draws. This structure, first introduced in early August, draws on performance from both individual races and season-long results, rather than leaving a range of starting spots up to chance.
See the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race below (P = Playoff eligible):
|Start
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|10
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|18
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|19
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|20
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|26
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|28
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|30
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|31
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|32
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|33
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|34
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|36
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|Timmy Hill
|66
|MBM Motorsports
|38
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|Chad Finchum
|49
|MBM Motorsports