Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for Daytona Road Course; see lineup

Staff Report
·3 min read
1 / 2

Chase Elliott has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway’s Road Course (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will start from the pole position with Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford sharing the front row in the 40-car field.

Additionally, Brett Moffitt won the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Ben Rhodes will start up front for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

RELATED: Daytona Road Course schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

3

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

4

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

7

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

8

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

11

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

12

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

15

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

16

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

17

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

19

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

20

Joey Gase

53

Rick Ware Racing

21

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

22

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

23

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

24

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

25

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

26

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

27

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

29

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

30

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

31

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

32

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

33

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

34

AJ Allmendinger

16

Kaulig Racing

35

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

36

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

37

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

38

Ty Dillon

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

39

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

40

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

