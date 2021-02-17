Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for Daytona Road Course; see lineup

Chase Elliott has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway’s Road Course (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will start from the pole position with Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford sharing the front row in the 40-car field.

Additionally, Brett Moffitt won the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Ben Rhodes will start up front for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

RELATED: Daytona Road Course schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 3 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 4 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 7 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 8 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 11 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 12 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 13 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 14 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 19 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 20 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 21 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 22 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 23 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 24 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 25 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 26 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 27 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 29 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 30 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 31 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 32 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 33 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 34 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing 35 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 36 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 37 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 38 Ty Dillon 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 39 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 40 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.