Chase Elliott wins Busch Pole Award for Daytona Road Course; see lineup
Chase Elliott has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway’s Road Course (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will start from the pole position with Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell in the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford sharing the front row in the 40-car field.
Additionally, Brett Moffitt won the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Ben Rhodes will start up front for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
3
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
4
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
7
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
8
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
10
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
11
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
12
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
15
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
17
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
18
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
19
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
20
Joey Gase
53
Rick Ware Racing
21
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
22
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
23
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
24
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
25
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
26
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
27
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
28
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
29
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
30
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
31
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
32
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
33
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
34
AJ Allmendinger
16
Kaulig Racing
35
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
36
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
37
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
38
Ty Dillon
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
39
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
40
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500; the next race with time trials scheduled is the March 28 event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.