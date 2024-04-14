Chase Elliott wins AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott wins the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. It was Elliott’s first win this season and his first in his last 42 races.

Elliott, a Chevrolet driver, was sixth in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Standings coming into the race. After the race, Elliott spoke with FOX Sports about the win.

“It couldn’t feel any better, first off thanks to everyone that came out today, you guys are unbelievable,” said Elliott, “Couldn’t be more grateful for this journey and kinda the path that hasn’t always been fun but certainly have enjoyed working with our guys.”

There were multiple cautions at the end of the race with three coming in a six minute-span near the end of the race not including a caution that happened just as the race ended.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes got the day started as the race’s grand marshal alongside his family.

Kyle Larson dominated the race initially until he was hit with a two-lap penalty after a wheel fell off his car on lap 116 after leading for 78 laps. Larson was unable to recover his lead finishing 20th in the race.

Sam Mayer WINS XFINITY SERIES RACE

Sam Mayer of JR Motorsports won the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 by a minuscule .002 of a second over Ryan Sieg of RSS Racing in the second-closest margin of victory in series history.

Mayer spoke after the race about winning the race by a razor-thin margin.

“I’ve been on the short end of that stick a couple times so to come out on top is really cool,” said Mayer.

“That’s unreal,” Mayer said. “I was like a second and a half back probably at one point, so to pick up that much time in that little time is certainly unreal and shows how good our Carolina Carports Chevrolet was today. We definitely took a lot of swings at it to get it better, but obviously we led the most important lap there at the end.

The win was Mayer’s first victory of the season and earned him a $100,000 bonus due to the Xfinity Series Dash for Cash program.