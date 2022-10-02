NASCAR: Chase Elliott wins at Talladega with last-lap pass
A playoff driver has a postseason victory in the Cup Series.
Chase Elliott made a last-lap pass of Ryan Blaney to beat Blaney to the finish line in Sunday's NASCAR race at Talladega. The win means Elliott automatically advances to the third round of the playoffs and he's the first driver qualified for NASCAR's Cup Series postseason to get a win in the first five playoff races.
ELLIOTT EDGES BLANEY AT THE LINE TO WIN! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/NOzWSv9WyX
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 2, 2022
Blaney was the leader when a caution came out on lap 181 for Daniel Hemric’s stalled car on pit road. The race restarted on lap 187 for a two-lap sprint to the finish and Blaney held the lead on the low line with help from Michael McDowell and Elliott. But Elliott made his move to the top side of the track and got a push from Erik Jones to clear Blaney at the start of the trioval on the final lap.
McDowell finished third while Ross Chastain was fourth and Denny Hamlin was fifth. Playoff drivers grabbed seven of the top 10 spots.
"It was a wild last couple laps," Elliott told NBC after the race. "I wasn't super crazy about being on the bottom and fortunately got just clear enough off of two and was able to slide up in front of Erik."
The race was relatively clean by the chaotic standards of Talladega. It could have gone caution free for over 60 laps to the finish if it wasn’t for Hemric’s stalled car and the only big crash of the day came in the first stage when a push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sent Harrison Burton spinning and collected eight cars that were running near the back of the pack at the time.
The caution is out at @TALLADEGA due to this incident in Turn 1. pic.twitter.com/bl2O03Plr7
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 2, 2022
That crash came on lap 23 of the 188-lap race. The only other incident happened when Corey LaJoie slapped the wall because of a cut tire.
The 12 combined cautions over the two Talladega races in 2022 are the fewest at Talladega over a NASCAR season since 2015. The spring race at Talladega won by Ross Chastain went green for the final 63 laps.
Elliott the title favorite?
Elliott is the only driver with more than two wins in 2022. Sunday’s win was his fifth of the season and its easy to see how he’s the favorite to win a second title in three seasons. He’ll be the favorite to win next week’s race at the Charlotte Roval and doesn’t have to worry about scoring points there to move on to the third round.
Blaney is now in a good position to advance to the third round too. He enters the final race of the second round 32 points ahead of ninth place — the top eight drivers move on — after winning the first stage and scoring 45 total points. Joey Logano was the points leader entering Talladega but he was caught up in that early crash and only scored 16 points on Sunday. He’s now fifth in the standings.
2022 is the first season where a playoff driver had failed to win any of the first four races of the postseason. Elliott became the first driver to guarantee advancement in the playoffs with his win on Sunday.
Points standings
1. Chase Elliott (Talladega win)
2. Ryan Blaney, 3,101 points
3. Ross Chastain, 3,097
4. Denny Hamlin, 3,090
5. Joey Logano, 3,087
6. Kyle Larson, 3,087
7. Daniel Suarez, 3,081
8. Chase Briscoe, 3,069
9. Austin Cindric, 3,069
10. William Byron, 3,058
11. Christopher Bell, 3,036
12. Alex Bowman, 3,015
Race results
1. Chase Elliott
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Michael McDowell
4. Ross Chastain
5. Denny Hamlin
6. Erik Jones
7. Todd Gilliland
8. Daniel Suarez
9. Austin Cindric
10. Chase Briscoe
11. Landon Cassia
12. William Byron
13. Austin Dillon
14. Aric Almirola
15. Justin Haley
16. Bubba Wallace
17. Christopher Bell
18. Kyle Larson
19. Noah Gragson
20. Kyle Busch
21. Cole Custer
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23. Ty Dillon
24. Brad Keselowski
25. Chris Buescher
26. Martin Truex Jr.
27. Joey Logano
28. Tyler Reddick
29. Kevin Harvick
30. Justin Allgaier
31. JJ Yeley
32. Cody Ware
33. BJ McLeod
34. Daniel Hemric
35. Corey LaJoie
36. Harrison Burton
37. Ty Gibbs