Chase Elliott wins at Daytona for his third straight road course win

Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s new road course king.

Elliott got his third straight win on a road course on Sunday in the first NASCAR Cup Series race on the Daytona road course. He held on to beat Denny Hamlin over a final three-lap run to the finish after a caution for Kyle Busch erased Elliott’s 10-second lead with fewer than 10 laps to go.

Hamlin got to Elliott’s bumper on the final chicane on the final lap but wasn’t close enough to make a pass or even try to knock Elliott out of the way.

The win is Elliott’s second of the season. He previously won at Charlotte in May in his second chance at the track after a pit call cost him a win in the Coca-Cola 600.

Elliott won at Watkins Glen — the track that this Daytona race replaced because of the coronavirus pandemic — in August 2019 and then got a win at the Charlotte roval in the playoffs later that season. Sunday’s race was the first road course race of the 2020 season because the June race at Sonoma was called off with travel restrictions in California and NASCAR’s hesitancy to send teams across the country for races.

The win also means that half of Elliott’s wins have come at road courses. He got his first of eight career wins at Watkins Glen in 2018 and has also won at Dover, Kansas and Talladega in addition to his two road course victories in 2019 and his two wins this season.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third after he was sent to the back of the field at the beginning of the third stage for a pit road penalty. Jimmie Johnson was fourth, and Chris Buescher finished fifth. Kaz Grala finished a surprising seventh in his substitute appearance for Austin Dillon. Grala, making his first Cup start, was in for Dillon because Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Kyle Busch runs well, finishes 37th

You’ll notice that Busch caused the race’s final caution. That came after he rejoined the race six laps down after he had a rear brake failure while he was running in the top five. Busch looked like a threat to win — or a threat to get a top-three finish at the very least — in the final stage, but mechanical issues derailed that.

After he got back into the race following his team’s repair, something caused a kablooie in the rear of Busch’s car, and he went spinning into the wall on the backstretch.

Busch is still 100 points from Johnson in 17th in the playoff standings, so he should easily make the playoffs barring a disaster over the final three races of the regular season. But we’re 23 races into the 2020 season and the defending Cup champion doesn’t have a win.

Daytona doesn’t provide a ton of wrecking

If you were expecting a crash fest during Sunday’s race, well, you were disappointed. The race didn’t have any practice or qualifying sessions preceding it, so the first lap of the race was the first time that drivers had navigated the Daytona road course at speed in their Cup cars. But it was a pretty clean race all things considered.

There were spins, like when Busch spun his car around after it wheel hopped or when Christopher Bell sent Kevin Harvick spinning. But Busch’s crash was the only caution for a crash throughout the entire race.

Daytona does provide a lot of lightning

Here’s a stunner: It rains in Florida in the afternoon during the summer. The ARCA, Xfinity and Cup Series races all started in the mid-to-late afternoon at Daytona this weekend. They were all delayed for lightning and rain. Only the Truck Series race, which started at noon ET, went off without a weather delay.

Sunday’s weather delay provided an abrupt ending for television viewers. The race got over just after 6:30 p.m. ET and right as NBC’s Nightly News was set to begin. The network made the decision to cut immediately from the race to the news, and post-race coverage was only available on the internet as NBC Sports Network was broadcasting an NHL playoff game.

