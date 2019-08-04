Chase Elliott tops Truex at Watkins Glen for second straight year

Jim Utter
Motorsport

In almost an exact replay of a year ago, Elliot deftly held off a furious charge from Truex, answering every challenge over the final 50-lap final stage.

The win is Elliott’s second of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and fifth of his career – all coming in the last 12 months. 

"This is wild. Thank you guys, that was pretty awesome. I've never been so far from home and thought I was at my house," Elliott said to the cheers from the fans. "Thank you. What a day. 

"We had such a bad fast Camaro and we stayed mistake-free. Martin was a little quicker those last two runs but track position was king and I didn't mess up in (Turn) 1 this time, so that was good.

"I just want to thank everyone that makes this happen. Mr. (Rick) Hendrick is here today and just a lot of people that have obviously gotten me to this point. I wish my mom and my grandmother were here today but I can't wait to see you guys - love you!

"Sorry I ran out of gas again! You guys are awesome."

Denny Hamlin finished third, Erik Jones fourth and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Matt DiBenedetto, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, some drivers pit but Elliott remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 44.

Truex stayed close to Elliott on the restart as he tried to catch the leader in a battle that was reminiscent of last year’s race. 

By Lap 48, Elliott had been able to sustain a small lead over Truex but couldn’t pull away like he had earlier in the race. 

With 40 lap remaining in the race, Elliott had built almost a 1-second lead over Truex with Harvick in third, more than 6 seconds behind the leader.

Ryan Newman ran off course in Turn 5 and suffered a flat right-front tire, but was able to limp around the track and back to pit road.

On Lap 53, Daniel Hemric spun off the inner loop and suffered a lot of damage to his No. 8 Chevrolet but was able to continue on to pit road.

After 55 laps, Truex had closed to Elliott’s rear bumper again to challenge for the lead. Harvick remained in third, more than 9 seconds behind the lead.

Harvick was the first to make his final pit stop on Lap 58 as the window opened for drivers to make it to the end of the race on fuel.

Several more drivers followed down pit road on Lap 59, including Clint Bowyer, Keselowski and Aric Almirola.

Elliott elected to pit on Lap 60 which allowed Truex to move into the lead for the first time in the race. Truex pit one lap later.

On Lap 62, caution was displayed after Jimmie Johnson severely damaged his No. 48 Chevrolet and did damage to the retaining wall.

At the same time, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch hit each other several times on the frontstretch with Wallace finally turning Busch into Turn 1.

On Lap 68, Elliott was concerned he may have a left-rear tire going down and his team was attempting to visually inspect the tire. He continued to maintain a lead over Truex.

With 20 laps remaining, Elliott held a small lead over Truex with Hamlin in third. They were followed by Jones and Harvick.

After 75 laps, Elliott’s lead over Truex hovered around sixth-tenths of a second. Hamlin remained in third, Jones fourth and Blaney had moved up to fifth.

Truex was growing frustrated trying to catch Elliott. “I’m just stuck right here,” he said over his team radio.

With 10 laps to go, Truex had closed again to Elliott’s rear bumper but still couldn’t get close enough to attempt a pass for the lead. Hamlin was third, more than 6 seconds behind the leader. 

With five laps remaining, Truex had again closed to Elliott’s rear bumper to challenge for the lead.

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

90

 

80

2

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr

 

Toyota

90

0.454

1

3

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

90

11.229

 

4

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

90

12.403

 

5

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

90

19.092

 

6

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

90

22.632

 

7

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

90

23.705

 

8

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

90

24.743

6

9

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

90

27.441

 

10

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

90

27.736

 

11

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

90

28.177

 

12

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

90

31.548

 

13

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

90

32.058

 

14

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

90

33.695

 

15

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

90

36.644

 

16

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

90

37.588

 

17

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

90

37.900

 

18

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

90

39.382

3

19

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

90

40.846

 

20

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

90

44.367

 

21

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

90

50.828

 

22

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

90

52.448

 

23

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

90

54.172

 

24

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

90

54.256

 

25

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

90

56.825

 

26

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

90

57.208

 

27

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

 

Chevrolet

90

58.603

 

28

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

90

1'08.161

 

29

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

90

1'08.480

 

30

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

89

1 lap

 

31

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

89

1 lap

 

32

52

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

 

Chevrolet

89

1 lap

 

33

51

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Chevrolet

89

1 lap

 

34

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

85

5 laps

 

35

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

84

6 laps

 

36

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

72

18 laps

 

37

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

65

25 laps

 

 

