Chase Elliott tops Kyle Busch in final Cup practice

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Elliott posted his session-best average lap speed of 134.213 mph early-on and an HMS driver has now led the last five Cup Series practice sessions dating back to Las Vegas two weeks ago.

Kyle Busch ended up second (134.203 mph) and Aric Almirola was third (133.655 mph). Last week’s winner, Alex Bowman, ended up fourth and Ty Dillon completed the top-five.

“Just a little tight right there,” Bowman said of his final practice run, “but not bad. Bowman’s crew chief, Greg Ives, responded, “I think we’ve got a pretty good car right there.”

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Read Also:

Hendrick teammates Byron and Elliott lead first Cup practice

Completing the top-10 speeds were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, William Byron, Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski. Byron was fastest in Friday’s first practice.

Kevin Harvick ended up with the best average lap speed (131.645 mph) among the drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps. Keselowski and Logano were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Three drivers had to serve penalties in final practice.

J.J. Yeley had to sit out the final 15 minutes for being late out of the garage to inspection. Kurt Busch missed the final 15 minutes for his car failing inspection twice last weekend. Martin Truex Jr. had to sit out the final 30 minutes for his car failing inspection three times last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

48

26.823

 

 

134.213

2

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

33

26.825

0.002

0.002

134.203

3

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

 

Ford

50

26.935

0.112

0.110

133.655

4

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

34

26.986

0.163

0.051

133.403

5

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

 

Chevrolet

51

27.013

0.190

0.027

133.269

6

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Chevrolet

34

27.112

0.289

0.099

132.783

7

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

59

27.135

0.312

0.023

132.670

8

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

48

27.140

0.317

0.005

132.646

9

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

50

27.146

0.323

0.006

132.616

10

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

67

27.166

0.343

0.020

132.519

11

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

65

27.168

0.345

0.002

132.509

12

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

48

27.173

0.350

0.005

132.484

13

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

 

Ford

53

27.176

0.353

0.003

132.470

14

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

 

Toyota

36

27.193

0.370

0.017

132.387

15

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

 

Chevrolet

33

27.227

0.404

0.034

132.222

16

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

46

27.241

0.418

0.014

132.154

17

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

 

Ford

63

27.254

0.431

0.013

132.091

18

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

 

Ford

39

27.269

0.446

0.015

132.018

19

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

51

27.276

0.453

0.007

131.984

20

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

 

Ford

51

27.276

0.453

0.000

131.984

21

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

 

Chevrolet

32

27.314

0.491

0.038

131.801

22

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

 

Chevrolet

52

27.320

0.497

0.006

131.772

23

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

45

27.342

0.519

0.022

131.666

24

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

 

Ford

39

27.400

0.577

0.058

131.387

25

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

25

27.422

0.599

0.022

131.281

26

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Chevrolet

26

27.423

0.600

0.001

131.277

27

6

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Ford

34

27.462

0.639

0.039

131.090

28

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

 

Ford

38

27.488

0.665

0.026

130.966

29

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

 

Ford

31

27.490

0.667

0.002

130.957

30

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

 

Ford

14

27.551

0.728

0.061

130.667

31

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

 

Ford

12

27.899

1.076

0.348

129.037

32

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

 

Chevrolet

31

27.947

1.124

0.048

128.815

33

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

 

Toyota

47

27.950

1.127

0.003

128.801

34

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

 

Chevrolet

26

28.304

1.481

0.354

127.191

35

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

 

Toyota

17

28.423

1.600

0.119

126.658

36

51

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

 

Chevrolet

7

28.438

1.615

0.015

126.591

37

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson

 

Chevrolet

8

28.660

1.837

0.222

125.611

38

53

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

 

Chevrolet

4

28.742

1.919

0.082

125.252

What to Read Next