Chase Elliott tops Kyle Busch in final Cup practice
Elliott posted his session-best average lap speed of 134.213 mph early-on and an HMS driver has now led the last five Cup Series practice sessions dating back to Las Vegas two weeks ago.
Kyle Busch ended up second (134.203 mph) and Aric Almirola was third (133.655 mph). Last week’s winner, Alex Bowman, ended up fourth and Ty Dillon completed the top-five.
“Just a little tight right there,” Bowman said of his final practice run, “but not bad. Bowman’s crew chief, Greg Ives, responded, “I think we’ve got a pretty good car right there.”
Completing the top-10 speeds were Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, William Byron, Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski. Byron was fastest in Friday’s first practice.
Kevin Harvick ended up with the best average lap speed (131.645 mph) among the drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps. Keselowski and Logano were second and third, respectively, in that category.
Three drivers had to serve penalties in final practice.
J.J. Yeley had to sit out the final 15 minutes for being late out of the garage to inspection. Kurt Busch missed the final 15 minutes for his car failing inspection twice last weekend. Martin Truex Jr. had to sit out the final 30 minutes for his car failing inspection three times last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.
1
9
Chevrolet
48
26.823
134.213
2
18
Toyota
33
26.825
0.002
0.002
134.203
3
10
Ford
50
26.935
0.112
0.110
133.655
4
88
Chevrolet
34
26.986
0.163
0.051
133.403
5
13
Chevrolet
51
27.013
0.190
0.027
133.269
6
47
Chevrolet
34
27.112
0.289
0.099
132.783
7
22
Ford
59
27.135
0.312
0.023
132.670
8
24
Chevrolet
48
27.140
0.317
0.005
132.646
9
20
Toyota
50
27.146
0.323
0.006
132.616
10
2
Ford
67
27.166
0.343
0.020
132.519
11
12
Ford
65
27.168
0.345
0.002
132.509
12
1
Chevrolet
48
27.173
0.350
0.005
132.484
13
4
Ford
53
27.176
0.353
0.003
132.470
14
95
Toyota
36
27.193
0.370
0.017
132.387
15
37
Chevrolet
33
27.227
0.404
0.034
132.222
16
11
Toyota
46
27.241
0.418
0.014
132.154
17
41
Ford
63
27.254
0.431
0.013
132.091
18
14
Ford
39
27.269
0.446
0.015
132.018
19
48
Chevrolet
51
27.276
0.453
0.007
131.984
20
21
Ford
51
27.276
0.453
0.000
131.984
21
42
Chevrolet
32
27.314
0.491
0.038
131.801
22
8
Chevrolet
52
27.320
0.497
0.006
131.772
23
3
Chevrolet
45
27.342
0.519
0.022
131.666
24
34
Ford
39
27.400
0.577
0.058
131.387
25
19
Toyota
25
27.422
0.599
0.022
131.281
26
43
Chevrolet
26
27.423
0.600
0.001
131.277
27
6
Ford
34
27.462
0.639
0.039
131.090
28
38
Ford
38
27.488
0.665
0.026
130.966
29
17
Ford
31
27.490
0.667
0.002
130.957
30
32
Ford
14
27.551
0.728
0.061
130.667
31
52
Ford
12
27.899
1.076
0.348
129.037
32
15
Chevrolet
31
27.947
1.124
0.048
128.815
33
96
Toyota
47
27.950
1.127
0.003
128.801
34
00
Chevrolet
26
28.304
1.481
0.354
127.191
35
66
Toyota
17
28.423
1.600
0.119
126.658
36
51
Chevrolet
7
28.438
1.615
0.015
126.591
37
77
Chevrolet
8
28.660
1.837
0.222
125.611
38
53
Chevrolet
4
28.742
1.919
0.082
125.252