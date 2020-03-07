Chase Elliott tops Kevin Harvick for Cup pole at Phoenix

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Elliott was fastest in Friday’s final practice and on Saturday his average lap speed of 138.116 mph in qualifying was good enough to win the pole for Sunday’s FanShield 500.

The pole is the ninth of Elliott’s career and first at Phoenix Raceway.

“The line through (Turns) 1 and 2 was a lot different today. Kevin (Harvick) kind of made the top (lane) work and after everyone saw that, they moved up,” Elliott said. “It’s great to get a pole.

“It’s always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap. Hopefully tomorrow goes good. That’s always the challenge. We’ll see and I’m looking forward to it.”

Harvick, who has nine career wins at Phoenix, ended up second (137.878 mph) and Denny Hamlin was third (137.841 mph). Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.

Austin Dillon was forced to abort his initial qualifying run when he locked up the tires on his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in Turn 3. He turned his car around and restarted his qualifying attempt but ended up 30th-fastest.

Both Martin Truex Jr. and John Hunter Nemechek will start from the rear in Sunday’s race regardless of where they qualified – Truex for making an engine change and Nemechek for changing radiators.

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

26.065

 

138.116

2

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

 

Ford

26.110

0.045

137.878

3

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

26.117

0.052

137.841

4

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

 

Chevrolet

26.162

0.097

137.604

5

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

26.190

0.125

137.457

6

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

 

Ford

26.190

0.125

137.457

7

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

26.197

0.132

137.420

8

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

26.216

0.151

137.321

9

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

 

Ford

26.222

0.157

137.289

10

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

26.230

0.165

137.247

11

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

26.257

0.192

137.106

12

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

26.278

0.213

136.997

13

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

26.287

0.222

136.950

14

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

26.289

0.224

136.939

15

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

 

Toyota

26.295

0.230

136.908

16

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

 

Ford

26.339

0.274

136.679

17

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

26.364

0.299

136.550

18

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

 

Ford

26.388

0.323

136.426

19

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Chevrolet

26.448

0.383

136.116

20

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

 

Chevrolet

26.449

0.384

136.111

21

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

26.481

0.416

135.947

22

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

 

Ford

26.502

0.437

135.839

23

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

 

Ford

26.512

0.447

135.788

24

6

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Ford

26.527

0.462

135.711

25

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

 

Chevrolet

26.528

0.463

135.706

26

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

 

Ford

26.541

0.476

135.639

27

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Chevrolet

26.635

0.570

135.161

28

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

 

Ford

26.668

0.603

134.993

29

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

 

Chevrolet

26.693

0.628

134.867

30

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

26.772

0.707

134.469

31

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

 

Toyota

26.873

0.808

133.963

32

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

 

Chevrolet

26.909

0.844

133.784

33

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

 

Ford

27.169

1.104

132.504

34

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

 

Chevrolet

27.211

1.146

132.299

35

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson

 

Chevrolet

27.395

1.330

131.411

36

51

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

 

Chevrolet

27.464

1.399

131.081

37

53

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

 

Chevrolet

27.533

1.468

130.752

38

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

 

Toyota

27.584

1.519

130.510

