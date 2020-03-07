Chase Elliott tops Kevin Harvick for Cup pole at Phoenix
Elliott was fastest in Friday’s final practice and on Saturday his average lap speed of 138.116 mph in qualifying was good enough to win the pole for Sunday’s FanShield 500.
The pole is the ninth of Elliott’s career and first at Phoenix Raceway.
“The line through (Turns) 1 and 2 was a lot different today. Kevin (Harvick) kind of made the top (lane) work and after everyone saw that, they moved up,” Elliott said. “It’s great to get a pole.
“It’s always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap. Hopefully tomorrow goes good. That’s always the challenge. We’ll see and I’m looking forward to it.”
Harvick, who has nine career wins at Phoenix, ended up second (137.878 mph) and Denny Hamlin was third (137.841 mph). Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 starters are Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto and Kyle Busch.
Austin Dillon was forced to abort his initial qualifying run when he locked up the tires on his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in Turn 3. He turned his car around and restarted his qualifying attempt but ended up 30th-fastest.
Definitely locked up the tires there. 😬@austindillon3 | #BuschPole pic.twitter.com/qc98e6LJlz
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 7, 2020
Both Martin Truex Jr. and John Hunter Nemechek will start from the rear in Sunday’s race regardless of where they qualified – Truex for making an engine change and Nemechek for changing radiators.
1
9
Chevrolet
26.065
138.116
2
4
Ford
26.110
0.045
137.878
3
11
Toyota
26.117
0.052
137.841
4
42
Chevrolet
26.162
0.097
137.604
5
12
Ford
26.190
0.125
137.457
6
10
Ford
26.190
0.125
137.457
7
1
Chevrolet
26.197
0.132
137.420
8
88
Chevrolet
26.216
0.151
137.321
9
21
Ford
26.222
0.157
137.289
10
18
Toyota
26.230
0.165
137.247
11
20
Toyota
26.257
0.192
137.106
12
19
Toyota
26.278
0.213
136.997
13
22
Ford
26.287
0.222
136.950
14
2
Ford
26.289
0.224
136.939
15
95
Toyota
26.295
0.230
136.908
16
41
Ford
26.339
0.274
136.679
17
24
Chevrolet
26.364
0.299
136.550
18
14
Ford
26.388
0.323
136.426
19
47
Chevrolet
26.448
0.383
136.116
20
37
Chevrolet
26.449
0.384
136.111
21
48
Chevrolet
26.481
0.416
135.947
22
34
Ford
26.502
0.437
135.839
23
17
Ford
26.512
0.447
135.788
24
6
Ford
26.527
0.462
135.711
25
13
Chevrolet
26.528
0.463
135.706
26
38
Ford
26.541
0.476
135.639
27
43
Chevrolet
26.635
0.570
135.161
28
32
Ford
26.668
0.603
134.993
29
8
Chevrolet
26.693
0.628
134.867
30
3
Chevrolet
26.772
0.707
134.469
31
96
Toyota
26.873
0.808
133.963
32
15
Chevrolet
26.909
0.844
133.784
33
52
Ford
27.169
1.104
132.504
34
00
Chevrolet
27.211
1.146
132.299
35
77
Chevrolet
27.395
1.330
131.411
36
51
Chevrolet
27.464
1.399
131.081
37
53
Chevrolet
27.533
1.468
130.752
38
66
Toyota
27.584
1.519
130.510