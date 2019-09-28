Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Elliott’s average lap speed of 102.101 mph knocked Martin Truex Jr. (102.009 mph) from the top spot late in the incident-filled 50-minute session.

-fastest time in practice and was scheduled to start second in Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

Will the No. 88 team be able to repair this or will they move to a back up car?@AlexBowman88 | @CLTMotorSpdwy pic.twitter.com/OrpPqkLMOS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2019

Bowman’s damage means the No. 88 will move to a backup car and he will have to start the race from the rear of the field.

Truex, too, had serious issues.

About eight minutes into the session, Truex slowed approaching the backstretch chicane and blew the engine after missing a shift, going from second to first-gear. Fluid was dropped on the track as Truex’s No. 19 Toyota came to a stop on the track.

Trouble for @MartinTruex_Jr!



Listen to the engine as the No. 19 enters NASCAR Turn 1 at the Roval. pic.twitter.com/xefGncbuF0



— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2019

Truex will have to change engines which means he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“We had a good car, we had a good qualifying effort (eighth). It’s going to be hard to start from the back and hate all the extra work from for my guys,” Truex said. “I apologize to them. I’m not sure how it happened.”

Brad Keselowski ended up third-fastest in single-lap speeds (101.890 mph). Clint Bowyer and Michael McDowell completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Ryan Blaney, pole-winner William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Bowman.

About 23 minutes into the session, Jimmie Johnson spun off Turn 5 to bring out a caution but it didn’t appear to suffer much damage and he was able to drive away.

Also in the final minute, Austin Dillon went around in the area of Turn 6 but was able to continue on without an issue.