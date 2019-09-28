Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Elliott’s average lap speed of 102.101 mph knocked Martin Truex Jr. (102.009 mph) from the top spot late in the incident-filled 50-minute session.

-fastest time in practice and was scheduled to start second in Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Bowman’s damage means the No. 88 will move to a backup car and he will have to start the race from the rear of the field.

Read Also:

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round

Truex, too, had serious issues.  

About eight minutes into the session, Truex slowed approaching the backstretch chicane and blew the engine after missing a shift, going from second to first-gear. Fluid was dropped on the track as Truex’s No. 19 Toyota came to a stop on the track.

Truex will have to change engines which means he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

“We had a good car, we had a good qualifying effort (eighth). It’s going to be hard to start from the back and hate all the extra work from for my guys,” Truex said. “I apologize to them. I’m not sure how it happened.”

Brad Keselowski ended up third-fastest in single-lap speeds (101.890 mph). Clint Bowyer and Michael McDowell completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Ryan Blaney, pole-winner William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Bowman.

About 23 minutes into the session, Jimmie Johnson spun off Turn 5 to bring out a caution but it didn’t appear to suffer much damage and he was able to drive away.

Also in the final minute, Austin Dillon went around in the area of Turn 6 but was able to continue on without an issue.

1

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

23

1'21.801

 

 

102.101

2

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

3

1'21.875

0.074

0.074

102.009

3

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

21

1'21.970

0.169

0.095

101.891

4

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

22

1'22.063

0.262

0.093

101.775

5

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

17

1'22.079

0.278

0.016

101.756

6

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

14

1'22.134

0.333

0.055

101.687

7

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

20

1'22.172

0.371

0.038

101.640

8

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

19

1'22.196

0.395

0.024

101.611

9

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

20

1'22.208

0.407

0.012

101.596

10

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

18

1'22.281

0.480

0.073

101.506

11

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

20

1'22.340

0.539

0.059

101.433

12

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

18

1'22.412

0.611

0.072

101.344

13

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

8

1'22.439

0.638

0.027

101.311

14

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

21

1'22.520

0.719

0.081

101.212

15

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

16

1'22.550

0.749

0.030

101.175

16

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

21

1'22.596

0.795

0.046

101.119

17

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

11

1'22.607

0.806

0.011

101.105

18

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

17

1'22.611

0.810

0.004

101.100

19

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

20

1'22.715

0.914

0.104

100.973

20

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

13

1'22.777

0.976

0.062

100.898

21

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

16

1'22.855

1.054

0.078

100.803

22

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

20

1'22.865

1.064

0.010

100.790

23

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

17

1'22.891

1.090

0.026

100.759

24

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

16

1'23.060

1.259

0.169

100.554

25

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

15

1'23.070

1.269

0.010

100.542

26

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

17

1'23.128

1.327

0.058

100.472

27

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

18

1'23.185

1.384

0.057

100.403

28

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

14

1'23.194

1.393

0.009

100.392

29

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

20

1'23.453

1.652

0.259

100.080

30

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

22

1'23.622

1.821

0.169

99.878

31

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

4

1'24.886

3.085

1.264

98.391

32

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

14

1'25.504

3.703

0.618

97.680

What to Read Next