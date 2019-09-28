Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman
Elliott’s average lap speed of 102.101 mph knocked Martin Truex Jr. (102.009 mph) from the top spot late in the incident-filled 50-minute session.
-fastest time in practice and was scheduled to start second in Sunday’s Bank of America 400.
Will the No. 88 team be able to repair this or will they move to a back up car?@AlexBowman88 | @CLTMotorSpdwy pic.twitter.com/OrpPqkLMOS
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2019
Bowman’s damage means the No. 88 will move to a backup car and he will have to start the race from the rear of the field.
Truex, too, had serious issues.
About eight minutes into the session, Truex slowed approaching the backstretch chicane and blew the engine after missing a shift, going from second to first-gear. Fluid was dropped on the track as Truex’s No. 19 Toyota came to a stop on the track.
Trouble for @MartinTruex_Jr!
Listen to the engine as the No. 19 enters NASCAR Turn 1 at the Roval. pic.twitter.com/xefGncbuF0
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2019
Truex will have to change engines which means he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.
“We had a good car, we had a good qualifying effort (eighth). It’s going to be hard to start from the back and hate all the extra work from for my guys,” Truex said. “I apologize to them. I’m not sure how it happened.”
Brad Keselowski ended up third-fastest in single-lap speeds (101.890 mph). Clint Bowyer and Michael McDowell completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 were Ryan Blaney, pole-winner William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Bowman.
About 23 minutes into the session, Jimmie Johnson spun off Turn 5 to bring out a caution but it didn’t appear to suffer much damage and he was able to drive away.
Also in the final minute, Austin Dillon went around in the area of Turn 6 but was able to continue on without an issue.
1
9
Chevrolet
23
1'21.801
102.101
2
19
Toyota
3
1'21.875
0.074
0.074
102.009
3
2
Ford
21
1'21.970
0.169
0.095
101.891
4
14
Ford
22
1'22.063
0.262
0.093
101.775
5
34
Ford
17
1'22.079
0.278
0.016
101.756
6
12
Ford
14
1'22.134
0.333
0.055
101.687
7
24
Chevrolet
20
1'22.172
0.371
0.038
101.640
8
42
Chevrolet
19
1'22.196
0.395
0.024
101.611
9
1
Chevrolet
20
1'22.208
0.407
0.012
101.596
10
88
Chevrolet
18
1'22.281
0.480
0.073
101.506
11
11
Toyota
20
1'22.340
0.539
0.059
101.433
12
22
Ford
18
1'22.412
0.611
0.072
101.344
13
48
Chevrolet
8
1'22.439
0.638
0.027
101.311
14
4
Ford
21
1'22.520
0.719
0.081
101.212
15
21
Ford
16
1'22.550
0.749
0.030
101.175
16
95
Toyota
21
1'22.596
0.795
0.046
101.119
17
8
Chevrolet
11
1'22.607
0.806
0.011
101.105
18
18
Toyota
17
1'22.611
0.810
0.004
101.100
19
10
Ford
20
1'22.715
0.914
0.104
100.973
20
20
Toyota
13
1'22.777
0.976
0.062
100.898
21
47
Chevrolet
16
1'22.855
1.054
0.078
100.803
22
41
Ford
20
1'22.865
1.064
0.010
100.790
23
37
Chevrolet
17
1'22.891
1.090
0.026
100.759
24
6
Ford
16
1'23.060
1.259
0.169
100.554
25
43
Chevrolet
15
1'23.070
1.269
0.010
100.542
26
17
Ford
17
1'23.128
1.327
0.058
100.472
27
38
Ford
18
1'23.185
1.384
0.057
100.403
28
32
Ford
14
1'23.194
1.393
0.009
100.392
29
13
Chevrolet
20
1'23.453
1.652
0.259
100.080
30
3
Chevrolet
22
1'23.622
1.821
0.169
99.878
31
00
Chevrolet
4
1'24.886
3.085
1.264
98.391
32
96
Toyota
14
1'25.504
3.703
0.618
97.680