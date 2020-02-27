Chase Elliott to team with GMS Racing, take aim at Kyle Busch bounty

The “Kyle Busch Challenge” is happening.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will join GMS Racing in an effort to win the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series bounty that Kevin Harvick and Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis put on Kyle Busch last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Elliott will compete at his hometown Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 14), driving the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado entry.

Following Busch’s 57th career Gander Trucks victory last Friday night at Las Vegas, Harvick offered up a $50,000 bounty for any full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who can find a truck ride and beat Busch in one of his remaining four events.

The ante was raised when Lemonis committed to matching Harvick’s bounty, putting a full total of $100,000 on the table.

Las Vegas was one of five races Busch is permitted to compete in during the 2020 Gander Truck Series season. Others on his schedule include Atlanta, Homestead-Miami Speedway (March 20), Texas Motor Speedway (March 27) and Kansas Speedway (May 30).