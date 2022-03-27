Chase Elliott taps Kyle Busch, sending the No. 18 spinning
Watch as Kyle Busch goes for a spin off the front bumper of Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas.
Watch as Kyle Busch goes for a spin off the front bumper of Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet at Circuit of The Americas.
Road-course king Chase Elliott never appeared to be a true threat to win Sunday at Circuit of The Americas, but it was still an eventful day for the series point leader — in more ways than one. Elliott notched his first top-five finish of the year, and he also was involved in the race’s first […]
Here's how the purse was paid out at the WGC-Dell Tech. Match Play, from the champ to those who didn't win a match.
AUSTIN, Texas — In exactly the kind of thrilling final-lap, final-turn high-action finish NASCAR has so often provided on road courses, Ross Chastain persevered in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix to win his first career NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas — the sixth different winner this season. […]
Hamilton finished the controversial race down in 10th place.
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul won a playoff over Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen with a bogey on Sunday's second extra hole to capture the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title.
Two years before the Packers traded receiver Davante Adams and the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill, the Vikings traded receiver Stefon Diggs. The hero of the Minneapolis Miracle wanted out. He got his wish, quickly. He made his move on the same day Kirk Cousins got a new contract (coincidentally — or not). In a [more]
With Tom Brady changing his mind 39 days into his "retirement," Peyton Manning believes Brady should send back the gifts he sent him following his announcement in February.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Ross Chastain in Sunday Cup's race.
“Wasn’t what I was expecting,” Ochai Agbaji said of Bill Self’s halftime speech that sparked KU’s second-half explosion to beat Miami.
One of the most dominant Lakers players of all time just added to his trophy collection.
The moment Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams alleging discrimination in the hiring process, it appeared his coaching career was finished. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw Flores a lifeline, though, hiring Flores as an assistant coach. “I wanted to stay close to Brian when his legal issues started,” [more]
Four years after missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986, the USMNT effectively clinched a spot in this year’s edition with Sunday's win.
Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 10th place.
At this point, it’s no secret that Saint Peter’s basketball is no ordinary No. 15 seed, that it can hang with the big boys. What about North Carolina?
The teenager will turn her focus to the clay courts now and is set to play in Stuttgart next month.
The USMNT player ratings against Panama reflected their dominance, as Gregg Berhalter's side eased to a 5-1 win to all but secure their World Cup qualification.
The U.S. men's national team plays its final home World Cup Qualifier Sunday against Panama in Orlando. Here's how to watch and live updates.
The Lakers led New Orleans by 20 points at halftime but lost the game and fell to 10th place in the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the Spurs.
Check out all the gear Scottie Scheffler used to win in Austin and become the No. 1 player in the world.
High school and collegiate athletes competed in 4x100, 4x400 relays, 200 meters Saturday.