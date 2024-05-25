Chase Elliott surges to Xfinity Series victory at Charlotte

Chase Elliott sped to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, making the most of his first start of the season in the series.

Elliott, a Cup Series regular, powered the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to lead 18 of the 200 laps in the BetMGM 300. The sixth victory of his Xfinity Series career was his first since the 2016 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Brandon Jones was the runner-up in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevy, pressing on after a late wall scrape and finishing an even half-second behind at the checkered flag. Sammy Smith placed third with Sam Mayer fourth and AJ Allmendinger completing the top five.

Allgaier swept the first two stage wins, leading 38 of the first 90 laps. He dropped to the tail of the field, however, after he and second-place runner Austin Hill were nabbed for speeding on pit road just before the final stage went green. Allgaier rallied back into contention but crashed in a contest for the lead with Ty Gibbs with 24 laps remaining.

Hill later crashed in a contentious battle with Cole Custer, who was eliminated after contact between the two battered his No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

The race was slowed by eight caution periods, the first prompted by a crash by Riley Herbst, who nosed his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford into the inside retaining wall after contact with Allmendinger’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet exiting Turn 2. Herbst finished last in the 38-car field.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled for next Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Portland International Raceway.

This story will be updated.