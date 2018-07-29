Chase Elliott surges late for Stage 1 win at Pocono Chase Elliott surged to a Stage 1 victory Sunday at Pocono Raceway, capturing a playoff point for the second straight week. Elliott, in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, started sixth and passed Denny Hamlin for the top spot to lead the final 11 laps in the 50-lap opening stage of the Gander Outdoors 400. …

Chase Elliott surged to a Stage 1 victory Sunday at Pocono Raceway, capturing a playoff point for the second straight week.

Elliott, in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet, started sixth and passed Denny Hamlin for the top spot to lead the final 11 laps in the 50-lap opening stage of the Gander Outdoors 400. The finish to the first segment marked Elliott’s second stage win of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kevin Harvick rallied from the 29th starting spot and landed second in the Stage 1 order, just ahead of third-place Hamlin. Kyle Busch and pole-starter Daniel Suarez rounded out the top five.

Suarez won the Busch Pole Award in Saturday’s qualifying and led the opening 21 laps, a career-best for a single race.

Harvick was the apparent fastest qualifier on Saturday, but his speed was disallowed after his Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford failed post-qualifying technical inspection. A total of 13 cars were sent to the rear of the field (ordered based on their position in the points standings) before the start because of inspection issues.

Harvick picked off almost a half-dozen spots before the green flag when slower cars in the middle of the pack dropped to the rear to avoid a jam-up at the start. Harvick stormed through the field and was among the top 10 by Lap 9.

Jimmie Johnson took the green flag for his milestone 600th premier-series start, but finished 14th at the end of Stage 1, outside of the points-paying top 10.

The second stage is set to end at Lap 100. The full race distance is scheduled for 160 laps.

Finish Driver Team Race Points 1 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 10 2 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 9 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 8 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 7 5 Daniel Suarez Joe Gibbs Racing 6 6 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 5 7 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 4 8 Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing 3 9 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 2 10 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 1