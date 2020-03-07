Chase Elliott surges to Busch Pole Award in Phoenix qualifying

Chase Elliott sped to the Busch Pole Award in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott clinched his first pole position of the season, his first at the 1-mile Arizona oval and the ninth of his Cup Series career. His 138.116-mph lap placed his Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 Chevrolet in the top starting spot for Sunday’s FanShield 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Kevin Harvick, the record holder as a nine-time Phoenix winner, will share the front row after sealing the second-fastest qualifying speed at 137.878 mph in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 4 Ford. Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin qualified third, with Kyle Larson and series points leader Ryan Blaney rounding out the top five in that order.

Defending race-winner Kyle Busch was 10th-fastest in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Ross Chastain qualified 24th in the Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 Ford, making his third start this season as a fill-in for the recovering Ryan Newman.

Austin Dillon qualified 30th after locking up the brakes just before the start of his qualifying attempt. He skidded through Turn 3 without contact then righted the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for his two laps at speed.

