Chase Elliott suffers early exit after Stage 1 crash at Darlington

A spin on Lap 113 by Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott resulted in race-ending damage for him and significant damage to Chase Briscoe in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opener at Darlington Raceway.

Elliott, the Regular Season Champion, lost control of his No. 9 Chevrolet at the entrance of Turn 1 and spun his car in the middle of Turns 1 and 2. As the vehicle looped back toward the infield, the lapped No. 14 Ford of Briscoe had nowhere to go and contacted the right-rear quarter of Elliott’s car. Both cars are competing in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, where Elliott was the top seed.

The result was damage to the suspension of Elliott’s right-rear wheel, breaking a lower control arm and toe link that proved too significant to repair. The pit crew worked feverishly to repair the suspension under the Damaged Vehicle Policy’s allotted 10 minutes but to no avail.

NASCAR increased the allotted times for teams to fix damage from six minutes to 10 ahead of Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

Briscoe was able to continue and remained one lap down.

Elliott was the second Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to suffer an issue at Darlington. Defending series champion Kyle Larson pitted at Lap 79 with suspected engine troubles, following a motor failure one week ago at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 5 team lost three laps on the exchange but was able to return to the race.

