Chase Elliott to start from rear after No. 9 fails pre-race inspection twice

NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 contender Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field in Sunday’s Season Finale 500 (3 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN. Sirius XM) after his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott was slated to start from the Busch Pole position and lead the field to green. Instead, Elliott will drop back on pace laps. Fellow title hopefuls Joey Logano is lined up second, followed by Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Elliott is one of four drivers competing for the 2020 Cup title, alongside former champions Keselowski and Logano of Team Penske. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Hamlin, like Elliott, is seeking his first championship.

